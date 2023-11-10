Resilience Prevails: Cruise Ship Stuck in Greenland’s Arctic Pulled Free

A luxury cruise ship, the Ocean Explorer, that had been stranded in the mud in Greenland since Monday, has finally been freed. The ship, carrying 206 passengers and crew, was rescued by a Greenland research trawler after being grounded in the Northeast Greenland National Park. Fortunately, there were no injuries reported among those on board.

Although the ship’s owner, SunStone, confirmed that no passengers were harmed, tour operator Aurora Expeditions revealed that a small number of individuals had tested positive for Covid-19. The incident occurred in Alpefjord, above the Arctic Circle, approximately 1,400 km northeast of Greenland’s capital, Nuuk. Despite multiple attempts to dislodge the vessel during high tide, they were unsuccessful.

The Danish military’s Joint Arctic Command had planned to send an inspection vessel to the scene. However, it was ultimately the combined efforts of Greenland’s government-owned trawler, Tarajoq, and the Ocean Explorer’s own power that successfully pulled the ship free. While the ship sustained bottom damages during the ordeal, there were no reports of pollution or hull breaches.

The passengers and crew will now be transported to a port where the damages will be assessed, and arrangements will be made for their return home. The Australian tour operator’s cruise had commenced on 2 September, departing from Norway, and was scheduled to conclude on 22 September. The passengers hailed from various countries, including Australia, New Zealand, the UK, South Korea, and the US.

Despite their unexpected predicament, passengers like Steven Fraser and Gina Hill maintained high spirits. Sharing their experience, Mr. Fraser, who contracted Covid-19 during the trip, mentioned the frustration but also highlighted the beauty of their surroundings near the glacier.

Located in the Northeast Greenland National Park, almost equivalent in size to France and Spain combined, the area boasts magnificent fjords, icebergs, and mountains. It is also renowned for its diverse wildlife, including polar bears, muskoxen, and the coveted narwhal.

The successful rescue of the Ocean Explorer showcases the resilience and resourcefulness of those involved, reminding us of the unpredictable nature of Arctic exploration and the triumph of human resolve in the face of adversity.