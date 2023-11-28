Greek Prime Minister Disappointed by Cancelation of Meeting with UK Chancellor due to Parthenon Sculptures Dispute

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis expressed his disappointment over the sudden cancelation of a scheduled meeting with UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak. The cancelation was allegedly due to remarks made by Sunak in a television interview about the status of the Parthenon Sculptures. Mitsotakis, who had arrived in the UK for the meeting, voiced his annoyance at the last-minute cancelation.

In a statement issued by his office, Mitsotakis stated that he was deeply “annoyed” by the cancelation, emphasizing that Greece and the UK have a longstanding friendship. He also reiterated Greece’s well-known position on the Parthenon Sculptures, currently housed in the British Museum in London. Mitsotakis added that those who have confidence in the correctness and justice of their views are never afraid of opposing arguments.

Greece has persistently called for the repatriation of the Parthenon Sculptures, which were removed from the Parthenon temple in Athens by British diplomat Lord Elgin during the 1800s. Mitsotakis, during an interview with the BBC, described the sculptures as “essentially stolen” and expressed his government’s determination to continue lobbying for their return. He argued that the issue is not about questioning ownership, but about reuniting the fragments of a single monument.

Mitsotakis had intended to discuss various topics during his meeting with Sunak, including the conflict in Ukraine, the recent Israel-Hamas war, and the urgent matter of climate crisis. However, Sunak’s spokesman claimed that the Greek government had breached their agreement not to raise the issue of the Parthenon sculptures publicly, leading to the cancelation.

The Greek government quickly refuted this claim, stating that it had made no such promise. Mitsotakis’ office criticized the decision to cancel the meeting, asserting that it lacked respect. Greece’s opposition parties, Syriza and PASOK, also condemned the cancelation, deeming it rude and unacceptable, and highlighting the issue of the sculptures as a matter of national interest.

While the Greek Prime Minister declined a meeting with British Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden, Sunak’s office extended an offer for their meeting, emphasizing the importance of the relationship between the two countries. However, Mitsotakis, who is currently en route back to Greece, chose not to meet with Dowden, according to a Greek official speaking to CNN.

