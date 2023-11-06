Unprecedented Wildfires Ravage Greece, Authorities Make Arrests

As Greece battles the largest wildfires ever recorded in the European Union, authorities have taken strong measures to combat the devastating blaze. Dozens of individuals have been arrested on arson-related charges, highlighting the magnitude of the crisis gripping the country.

The fires, which continue to rage out of control in Mount Parnitha near Athens, have claimed vast stretches of forest overnight. The situation remains critical in Alexandroupolis, where the largest fire front line in Greece is located.

Tragically, the burned body of a man was discovered near Dadia national park, close to the Turkish border. While there were reports earlier in the week of 18 deaths near a northern Greek village, potentially involving migrants, further casualties have also been reported.

In response to the unfolding catastrophe, Greek authorities have been swift in their actions. A total of 79 people have been apprehended on charges related to arson, as confirmed by Greek government spokesperson Pavlos Marinakis. The severity of the situation has prompted Greek Climate Crisis Minister Vassilis Kikilias to issue a strong condemnation, describing the acts as both “obscene and criminal.” Kikilias has offered an assurance that those responsible will face justice.

The impact of the fires is staggering, with over 73,000 hectares burned in Alexandroupolis alone. This makes them the largest wildfires ever witnessed in the European Union, according to EU Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarčič. Lenarčič called for increased efforts in prevention and preparedness to mitigate future fire seasons.

The catastrophic scale of the wildfires is evident throughout Greece, with approximately 1.3 billion square meters (130,000 hectares) destroyed according to the European Forest Fire Information System, setting an EU record.

Efforts to combat the fires are ongoing, with helicopters tirelessly dropping tons of water onto the affected areas. However, the job is made even more challenging by the necessity for the helicopters to cease operation during the night.

As Greece battles this unprecedented crisis, it is imperative for not only the nation but also the international community to band together in supporting recovery efforts and implementing measures to prevent such devastating wildfires in the future.