Greek PM Criticizes Sunak as Tensions Rise over Parthenon Marbles

In a heated exchange, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis criticized British counterpart Rishi Sunak, intensifying the ongoing dispute over the Parthenon Marbles. The planned meeting between the two leaders was abruptly canceled by Sunak, allegedly in response to Mitsotakis’ persistent demand for the return of the ancient sculptures from the British Museum.

Expressing his frustration, Mitsotakis stated, “I am disappointed that the British prime minister called off our scheduled meeting at the last minute.” He emphasized that those who firmly believe in the righteousness of their stance are not afraid of engaging in debates. Mitsotakis reiterated Greece’s well-known position on the issue, often referred to as the Elgin Marbles.

The marble sculptures, originally taken from Athens by Lord Elgin in the 19th century, have been housed in London ever since. For years, activists, including the late singer and actress Melina Mercouri, have advocated for their repatriation to Greece. Talks between the British Museum and Greek officials were held last year to explore the possibility of a loan arrangement. However, in March, Sunak categorically rejected any potential changes to the existing legislation, which prevents the marbles from being permanently returned.

Recently, it was revealed that Mitsotakis intended to discuss the matter with Keir Starmer, the leader of the U.K. Labour Party, who has expressed willingness to consider a loan agreement if he becomes prime minister. Frustration over the lack of progress on the issue led Mitsotakis to voice his concerns in an interview with the BBC.

The cancellation of the meeting with Sunak occurred following Mitsotakis’ meeting with Starmer. Downing Street confirmed that Sunak did not have any public-facing engagements on the day the meeting was scheduled and that Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden would meet with Mitsotakis instead. Greek government officials denied any plans for a meeting with Dowden, emphasizing that the British Museum is their primary point of contact regarding the issue.

FAQ:

Q: What are the Parthenon Marbles?

The Parthenon Marbles, also known as the Elgin Marbles, are a collection of ancient marble sculptures originally from the Parthenon in Athens, Greece. They were removed by Lord Elgin in the 19th century and are currently housed in the British Museum in London.

Q: Why does Greece want the marbles back?

Greece believes that the Parthenon Marbles are an integral part of its cultural heritage and should be returned to their original location. They argue that the removal of these sculptures was unauthorized and that they should be reunited with the remaining remnants of the Parthenon.

Q: Why is there controversy surrounding the return of the marbles?

The controversy stems from differing opinions on the legality and morality of the marbles’ removal from Greece. While the British Museum maintains that their acquisition was legal and that they are better preserved in London, Greece disputes the legitimacy of their acquisition and desires their repatriation. The dispute has led to ongoing debates and negotiations between the two countries.