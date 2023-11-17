Gaza City Blast Claims Lives at Oldest Greek Orthodox Church

In a tragic incident, the historic Church of St. Porphyrius, Gaza’s oldest active church, was struck by an explosion on Thursday, causing significant damage and loss of lives. Religious officials reported that the church was being used as a shelter for hundreds of Palestinians who had been displaced by the ongoing war in the region.

The exact casualty count and extent of the damage are still unknown. However, the location of the church was confirmed by The Washington Post, which geolocated the strike based on a video showing people sifting through the rubble of a destroyed building. The Greek Orthodox Patriarchate of Jerusalem has blamed Israel for the attack.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF), in an email statement, acknowledged that they had conducted a strike targeting a Hamas control center in the area, which resulted in damage to the wall of the church. The IDF stated that they are aware of reports of casualties and are currently reviewing the incident.

The Church of St. Porphyrius has a rich history, with its original structure dating back to the 5th century and the current structure built in the 12th century. Situated in a historic quarter of Gaza City, the church is named after Saint Porphyrius, a former bishop of Gaza, who is believed to have died at the location in A.D. 420. Known for its thick walls and elaborately decorated interior, the church has long served as a sanctuary and gathering place for its members, who are a religious minority in the Gaza Strip.

Ibrahim Jahshan, a deacon at the church, informed The Post that several hundred displaced Christians had sought refuge within its grounds. Rescue efforts were ongoing, and Jahshan revealed that nine people had tragically lost their lives, while more than a dozen others had sustained injuries in the blast.

The Order of St. George, an associated order of the church, issued a statement confirming the strike. While Archbishop Alexios was confirmed to be located and alive, his condition remained unknown. The Order of St. George revealed that the blast had directly hit two church halls where the refugees, including children and infants, had been seeking shelter.

The devastating impact of the explosion was deeply felt by a Palestinian American woman who had migrated to the United States decades ago. In an interview, she expressed concern for her family and friends who had been taking refuge in St. Porphyrius. Distraught, she shared that some of them had been injured in the attack. She vehemently objected to the idea that the densely populated city could be evacuated, describing it as an impossible task.

With Christians comprising only about 1 percent of Gaza’s population, they have faced discrimination and restrictions imposed by Hamas and the Gaza Strip’s Islamist government, as reported by human rights groups. During the 2014 Gaza war, the Church of St. Porphyrius had opened its doors to around 1,000 Palestinian Muslims who sought shelter from Israeli shelling. Sadly, the church’s graves were also damaged during that conflict.

The Patriarchate of Jerusalem released a statement condemning the targeting of churches offering refuge to innocent civilians. They emphasized their commitment to fulfilling their religious and humanitarian obligations, guided by Christian values, in times of both war and peace.

