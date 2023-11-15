New Title: Greek Government Faces Criticism for Poor Handling of Natural Disasters

The Greek government, led by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, is facing backlash over its handling of yet another devastating natural disaster. Severe flooding in central Greece has led to the death of 10 people, with many more missing and the full extent of the calamity still unknown.

Entire villages have been submerged, and rescue teams are working tirelessly to evacuate residents stranded on rooftops. Disturbing reports from local media describe apocalyptic scenes, with dead bodies floating in the floodwaters.

This recent flooding comes on the heels of last month’s massive wildfires in the Athens region, which also drew criticism for the government’s lack of preparedness. The rainstorms that began on Tuesday turned small streams into raging torrents, causing dams to burst, roads and bridges to collapse, and cars to be swept into the sea. Mudflows have reached the rooftops of houses in several villages.

The Thessaly plain, a crucial agricultural region accounting for over 25 percent of the country’s agricultural production, has effectively turned into a vast lake. The flooded areas are now without power or drinking water. The regional governor, Kostas Agorastos, estimates that the storm’s damage is upwards of €2 billion.

Disaster management expert Efthymios Lekkas has stated that it will take at least five years to restore the agricultural sector’s damages and make the plain fertile again. He warns that the economic impact of this disaster could surpass that of the 1999 earthquake, which was the country’s most significant recent disaster.

The city of Larissa, with a population of around 150,000, is on high alert as the Pineios River’s level continues to rise dramatically. Evacuation orders have been issued for several areas.

Greek newspaper Kathimerini reported confusion in communication over the response to the flooding. Rescue vehicles and personnel from the fire brigade and army experienced significant delays, with only a fraction of the available search-and-rescue aircraft operational. Predictions of rainfall and flood risks were ignored.

Opposition party members have seized on this situation to criticize the government. Syriza MP Efi Achtsioglou claims that the disaster is emblematic of the incompetence of the “executive state” under Mitsotakis. The party has called for an immediate update on the number of missing. Pasok leader Nikos Androulakis suggests that the government’s failure to establish a comprehensive framework for dealing with natural disasters has left Greece more vulnerable to climate change.

Prime Minister Mitsotakis visited the affected region, promising full support and resources for the recovery efforts. He expressed understanding of the anger and frustration felt by the affected communities and assured them that the government would do everything within its power to assist.

Mitsotakis has also reached out to the European Union for support, seeking “the maximum support” from the EU and initiating talks with the European Investment Bank for a loan. He has received DBRS Morningstar’s upgrade of Greece’s sovereign credit rating to investment grade status.

As Greece grapples with the aftermath of yet another natural disaster, questions continue to be raised about the government’s preparedness and response capabilities. Adequate measures need to be put in place to prevent further loss of life and to ensure a more effective response to future disasters.