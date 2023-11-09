Major Wildfires Ravage Greece, Devastate Refugee Communities

Wildfires that have ravaged Greece for the past five days continue to burn out of control, causing immense destruction and claiming the lives of at least 20 people. Among the victims are refugees and migrants who had recently crossed the border into Greece, seeking safety and a better future. The fires have been particularly devastating in the Dadia forest near the border with Turkey, where 18 of the victims were found.

Greek authorities have expressed their deepest sorrow for the tragic deaths and have been working tirelessly to combat the fires. Firefighters are facing numerous challenges, including strong winds and scorching temperatures, making it difficult to contain the flames. Efforts to prevent the spread of the fires have also been hindered by the rugged terrain and dense forest cover.

The refugees and migrants who lost their lives had used the vast forest on the Turkish side of the border as a pathway to reach Greece. The River Evros, which snakes along the border, has been a gateway for many desperate individuals seeking entry into the European Union. However, this dangerous route has now been further complicated by the threat of wildfires.

The identification of the victims is proving to be a challenging task, with authorities relying on relatives to come forward and assist in the process. Furthermore, concerns have been raised that some individuals may have been hesitant to seek help from Greek authorities for fear of being sent back across the border to Turkey.

These devastating wildfires have once again highlighted the dangers faced by refugees and migrants attempting to reach the European Union. In addition to the many perils they already endure, such as violence, exploitation, and drowning in the Mediterranean, they now face the threat of deadly fires. It is a tragic reminder of the desperate measures people are willing to take in search of safety and a better life.

Greek authorities are now calling for the evacuation of thousands of people from affected areas, as the fires continue to rage on. The situation remains incredibly challenging for firefighters, who are battling against extreme conditions to bring the fires under control. Immediate assistance and support are crucial to help both the affected communities and the refugees and migrants who have lost their lives in this devastating disaster.