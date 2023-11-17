Greek Fire Officials Apprehend Arsonists Amidst Unprecedented Wildfires

Greek fire authorities made significant progress in their investigation as they apprehended two men suspected of arson amidst the ongoing wildfires that have devastated the country. The wildfires have already led to the tragic loss of 21 lives.

One arrest was made in the Karystos area of Evia, with the suspect admitting to intentionally starting four fires in the region over the past two months. In the Larissa area, authorities arrested a second culprit for deliberately igniting dried vegetation. Both cases have been reported to judicial authorities.

While some fires remain unexplained, officials have highlighted arson as a leading cause of the recent wave of wildfires. The scale of the destruction is immense, with numerous fatalities occurring in the regions of Evros, Alexandroupolis, and the outskirts of Athens. The Greek Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Minister, Vassilis Kikilias, issued a stern warning to those responsible, stating that they are committing a crime against the nation and that justice will be served.

In a separate incident, a 45-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of arson in the Avlona area. A search of his residence uncovered damning evidence, including kindling, a fire torch gun, and pine needles.

The outbreak of wildfires in Greece has been relentless, with extreme weather conditions and gusty winds exacerbating the situation. Greece typically enforces wildfire prevention regulations from May to October, but the severity of this year’s fire season has overwhelmed authorities. So far, the fire department has arrested 163 individuals this year on charges related to fires, including 24 for deliberate arson and 118 for negligence. Additional arrests have been made by the police.

As of now, firefighters are battling 111 active blazes across the country, with 59 erupting within the past 24 hours. While many of these fires have been contained in their early stages, some have grown into massive infernos, devouring homes and vast expanses of forest.

In a small reprieve, storms are expected in certain parts of Greece, and reports have emerged of lightning strikes sparking more fires near the capital. Firefighters are tirelessly combating these new outbreaks as well.

The largest and most devastating fire, which has claimed 20 lives, continues to rage uncontrollably in the northeast of the country. The bodies of 18 individuals were discovered in woodland on Tuesday, another on Monday, and yet another on Thursday. Authorities suspect that these victims may be migrants who recently crossed the border from Turkey. Greece’s Disaster Victim Identification Team has been mobilized to identify the remains, and a hotline has been established for potential relatives to seek information.

Over 290 firefighters, along with aerial support from five planes and two helicopters, have been engaged in battling the Evros blaze. According to satellite monitoring data from the European Union, the fire has already ravaged an area of more than 750 square kilometers.

With Greek firefighting forces stretched thin, the country has sought assistance from its European counterparts. Nations such as Germany, Sweden, Croatia, and Cyprus have sent aircraft to aid in the battle against the wildfires. Meanwhile, firefighters from Romania, France, the Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Albania, and Slovakia have joined the efforts on the ground.