Greek Ferry Incident Prompts Criminal Charges and Outrage Over Passenger Death

In a shocking incident that unfolded on a ferry departing from Greece’s main port of Piraeus, a tardy passenger lost his life after being pushed into the sea by a crew member. The Greek prosecutor has now brought criminal charges against the ferry captain and three crew members involved in the tragic incident. As the nation reels from the disturbing events, questions are being raised about accountability and the adherence to maritime safety regulations.

According to Shipping Minister Miltiadis Varvitsiotis, the victim, identified as Andonis Kargiotis, 36, boarded the Blue Horizon ferry but subsequently disembarked for unknown reasons. When he attempted to board again, he was forcefully pushed into the water by crew members. The incident, recorded on video and widely circulated on social media, has sparked anger and profound sadness throughout Greece.

The crew members involved have been charged with various offenses, including homicide with possible intent and complicity. The captain, on the other hand, faces charges of severe breaches of shipping regulations. These legal actions highlight the seriousness with which Greece is addressing the incident and seeking justice for the victim.

The Greek Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, strongly condemned the incident, emphasizing the need for responsible behavior and expressing his dismay at the tragic loss of life. The shipping minister, Varvitsiotis, expressed his shock and horror at the crew members’ actions, calling them illegal and contrary to the fundamental principles followed by Greek seamen for centuries – that of rescuing individuals at sea rather than endangering their lives.

As the investigation unfolds, questions surrounding the crew’s failure to assist the passenger are being raised. The footage clearly shows the crew members taking no action to help the victim as he disappeared into the water’s turbulent embrace. The ferry continued its journey towards Crete before being eventually ordered back to Piraeus.

The incident has prompted small protests in Piraeus and the port of Heraklion on Crete, with many citizens expressing their outrage and demanding justice for the victim. The tragedy has not only raised concerns about the conduct of the ferry crew but also highlighted the importance of maritime safety protocols and the need for proper training and accountability within the industry.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ):

Q: Who was involved in the incident?

A: The incident involved a Greek ferry captain and three crew members.

Q: What charges have been brought against them?

A: One crew member has been charged with homicide with possible intent, while the other two face charges of complicity. The captain is charged with severe breaches of shipping regulations.

Q: What happened to the victim?

A: The victim, Andonis Kargiotis, was pushed into the sea by a crew member and later recovered unconscious from the harbour waters. He was pronounced dead, with drowning determined as the cause of death.

Q: What has been the reaction to the incident?

A: The incident has sparked anger and outrage in Greece. The Prime Minister and the Shipping Minister have both condemned the crew members’ actions and expressed their sorrow over the loss of life.

Q: Are there demonstrations taking place?

A: Yes, small protests have been held in Piraeus and the port of Heraklion on Crete, with citizens demanding justice for the victim.

Sources:

– [ERT Television](https://ert.gr/)

– [Parapolitika Radio Station](https://www.parapolitika.gr/)