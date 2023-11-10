New Charges Filed Against Greek Ferry Captain and Crew for Tragic Passenger Death

In a shocking turn of events, a Greek prosecutor has brought criminal charges against a ferry captain and three crew members following the death of a passenger who was pushed into the sea by a crew member. The incident occurred at Greece’s main port of Piraeus when the tardy passenger attempted to board the departing vessel.

While the captain is facing severe breaches of shipping regulations, one crew member has been charged with homicide with possible intent, and the other two have been charged with complicity, according to state-run ERT television.

The victim has been identified as Andonis Kargiotis, a 36-year-old individual who tragically lost his life due to the incident. The shocking event was captured on video and quickly spread across social media, igniting anger throughout the maritime country.

Videos depict the passenger running onto the Blue Horizon ferry’s loading ramp as the ship prepared to depart. Two crew members on the ramp attempted to stop him and forcibly removed him from the quay. However, when the man reappeared on the ramp, one crew member promptly pushed him off the departing ferry. As the vessel sailed away, the man disappeared into the churning waters.

Heartbreakingly, the crew members took no action to assist him, and the ferry continued its journey towards Crete before being instructed to return to Piraeus. The victim was subsequently recovered from the harbor waters unconscious and later pronounced dead. An autopsy confirmed drowning as the cause of death.

The incident has sparked outrage among the public, with even Greece’s minister for merchant marine, Miltiadis Varvitsiotis, expressing shock, horror, and sorrow. In a statement, Varvitsiotis condemned the crew members’ illegal acts and emphasized the importance of Greek seamen’s longstanding principle of rescuing people at sea rather than endangering them further.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis also voiced his dismay, criticizing the irresponsible behavior and indifference that led to the tragic outcome. He asserted that this incident does not exemplify the kind of country they aspire to be.

Attica Group, the owner of the Blue Horizon ferry, initially released a brief statement expressing devastation over the incident, promising full cooperation with the authorities. However, they later issued a more detailed statement expressing their sorrow at the death of Andonis Kargiotis and assuring a comprehensive investigation into the “unthinkable” occurrence.

In the wake of this tragedy, small protests were held in Piraeus and the port of Heraklion on the island of Crete. These events serve as a reminder of the significant role that Piraeus plays as Greece’s largest port and the primary point of entry for countless travelers visiting the Aegean Sea islands and Crete each year.

