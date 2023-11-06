Greece Battles Escalating Arson Attacks Amidst Devastating Wildfires

Greek authorities have apprehended 79 individuals on arson charges following a succession of wildfires that have ravaged the country throughout the summer. Civil Protection Minister Vassilis Kiklias expressed deep concerns, noting that the arsonists have resumed their destructive actions in various regions of Greece.

“The deliberate setting of fires by these individuals not only threatens our forests and properties but, most importantly, endangers human lives,” stated Kiklias during a briefing. “Rest assured, you will not escape punishment. We will locate you and hold you accountable for your actions.”

Government spokesman Pavlos Marinakis conveyed that out of the 140 arrests made in connection with the wildfires, 79 were directly linked to arson. The Greek authorities have been grappling with a relentless series of blazes, with meteorological factors like gale-force winds and hot, dry summer conditions exacerbating firefighting efforts.

A massive wildfire, suspected to be responsible for the majority of the 21 deaths associated with the wildfires over the past week, has been raging for nine consecutive days in the northeastern regions of Evros and Alexandroupolis. The European Union’s Copernicus Emergency Management Service reported that the fire has consumed nearly 300 square miles of land and is currently sustaining 120 active hotspots.

Desperate to combat the flames, Greece has appealed for international assistance, prompting Germany, Sweden, Croatia, and Cyprus to send aircraft. Furthermore, firefighters from Romania, France, the Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Albania, Slovakia, and Serbia have joined forces with Greek firefighters on the ground.

The severity of Greece’s situation underscores the vulnerability southern European countries face when it comes to wildfires, given their scorching and arid summers. To mitigate the risk, the Greek government has imposed regulations for wildfire prevention from May to October, imposing limitations on activities such as the burning of dried vegetation and the use of outdoor barbecues.

As Greece battles against this relentless wave of wildfires and arson attacks, the hope remains that collective efforts and international support will help the country overcome this environmental crisis and restore the beauty of its landscapes.