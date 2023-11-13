New Perspective: Greece Battles Devastating Wildfires with International Support

Greece is currently facing a harrowing battle against raging wildfires that have engulfed various parts of the country, resulting in widespread devastation. In a tragic turn of events, authorities have discovered the remains of 18 individuals who perished in a blaze in the northern town of Alexandroupolis. These victims, suspected to be migrants, were found during an on-site inspection conducted by the Greek Fire Brigade. While the investigation into their identities is ongoing, authorities are exploring the possibility that they may have entered the country illegally. This unfortunate incident highlights the dangers faced by those who take such risks in search of a better life.

The devastating fires have not only claimed lives but have also caused considerable damage to areas across Greece. The capital city of Athens, located in the region of Attica, is at a particularly high risk of fire. Satellite images shared by the European Union’s Space Programme depict a massive smoke cloud stretching over 400 miles towards southern Italy, emphasizing the scale of the crisis.

Amidst these dire circumstances, international support has been pouring in to assist Greece in bringing the wildfires under control. Cyprus has dispatched two firefighting planes, while Romania has deployed 56 firefighters and 10 fire engines as part of the EU’s Civil Protection Mechanism. This mechanism facilitates the sharing of resources among member states during times of crisis. Additionally, a ground firefighting team from France has been actively aiding Greece as part of the EU’s wildfire season preparedness plan.

The response from the European Union has been swift, with Janez Lenarčič, the European commissioner for Crisis Management, expressing gratitude to Cyprus and Romania for their assistance. Lenarčič acknowledges the severity of the situation, stating that Greece has experienced its worst July since 2008 in terms of wildfires, with larger burnt areas and more intense and violent fires than in previous years.

The devastating impact of the wildfires should serve as a reminder of the power of fire and the need for extreme caution. Ioannis Artophios, the deputy fire chief of the Greek Fire Brigade, urges residents to follow instructions from authorities and avoid any behavior that could potentially ignite new fires.

