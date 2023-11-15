Greece Scrambles as Wildfire Threat Persists Amid Extreme Weather Conditions

As Greece grapples with scorching temperatures and strong winds, authorities are on high alert for a new wave of destructive wildfires. Several regions in southern Greece, including the capital Athens, are under extreme fire risk warnings as the mercury hovers close to 40C (104F) this week. Fires that erupted over the weekend have already forced thousands of residents to evacuate.

One particularly severe fire front is near the port city of Alexandroupoli, close to the Turkish border, where fires have been raging for several days. Greece’s fire service has evacuated 13 communities in the area for the safety of citizens. Additional blazes are also burning in the eastern Rhodope region and the northern city of Kavala.

To lend support, France, Cyprus, and Romania have dispatched reinforcements to aid Greek firefighters in combating these wildfires. Tragically, one fatality has been reported so far. Local media revealed that an 80-year-old man collapsed while attempting to rescue his sheep from the flames in the central Boeotia region, north of Athens.

Wildfires are a regular occurrence in Greece during the summer, but the increasing frequency and intensity of such events are now being attributed to climate change. These extreme weather phenomena, including heatwaves, have become more common as a result. Just last month, Greece faced extensive wildfires on the island of Rhodes and other parts of the country. The EU’s Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarčič, noted that Greece experienced its worst July for wildfires in over a decade.

As climate change amplifies the risks associated with heatwaves, droughts, wildfires, and floods, countries across Europe are now at heightened danger. Greece is among these vulnerable nations, according to Copernicus, the EU’s climate monitoring service. Ioannis Artophios, spokesperson for the Greek fire service, emphasized the urgent need for adaptation in the face of these extreme weather events.

While Tenerife in Spain battles a week-long blaze, Greek authorities are optimistic that they have weathered the worst of the wildfire crisis. However, challenges persist across the continent. Southern parts of France, including the Rhone valley, are bracing for potentially record-breaking heat in the days ahead, with temperatures expected to surpass 40C.

