Greece and Turkey Strive for Reconciliation, Focusing on Positive Agreements

Greece and Turkey are embarking on a new chapter in their relationship as they endeavor to reset their ties and move past years of hostility and conflict. The upcoming visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Athens marks an important step towards reconciliation and the establishment of positive agreements between the two countries.

During the visit, issues that have previously brought Greece and Turkey to the brink of war will be purposefully left off the agenda. Greek diplomats have stated that discussions on maritime borders, including the contentious matter of Cyprus, will not take place during this visit.

Instead, the focus will be on fostering cooperation and finding common ground on various topics. Greece and Turkey have been engaged in discussions concerning 31 areas of potential cooperation since 2021. These discussions, known as the “positive agenda,” will take center stage during Erdogan’s visit, leading to the signing of approximately a dozen agreements.

One notable agreement will involve the construction of a new bridge over the Evros River in Thrace, which serves as the border between the two nations. Another agreement aims to promote student exchanges, fostering cultural and educational cooperation. Additionally, the countries will explore opportunities for joint initiatives in tourism, sports, and small businesses to further strengthen their ties.

Energy cooperation also holds promise for Greece and Turkey. While disputes over undersea hydrocarbons have fueled tensions in the past, the two countries will seek to harness the potential of other forms of energy, such as electricity. The signing of an agreement for the construction of a new electricity interconnector will facilitate energy trading between the nations.

In addition to these areas of agreement, there will be discussions on military cooperation and confidence-building measures. The aim is to establish agreements that promote mutual trust and ensure the peaceful resolution of differences. These measures include commitments to refrain from flying drones over warships during joint military exercises.

The visit of President Erdogan to Athens carries significant weight, as it symbolizes a renewed commitment to finding common ground and resolving longstanding disputes. Both leaders have expressed their intent to strengthen trust and increase bilateral cooperation across all areas.

While the path to reconciliation is not without its challenges, recent developments have provided positive signs. The number of irregular migrants crossing from Turkey to Greece has significantly decreased, signaling progress in addressing migration issues and garnering the interest of the European Union.

It is worth noting that Greece and Turkey have had a complex history of disputes, ranging from territorial disagreements to conflicts over natural resources. However, in recent years, efforts to overcome past grievances have been underway. The turning point came after devastating earthquakes hit Turkey, and Greece was the first country to offer assistance. This gesture of solidarity led to a decrease in airspace violations and laid the foundation for diplomatic engagement.

Despite these positive developments, there are those who remain skeptical about the potential outcomes of Erdogan’s visit. Some argue that while airspace violations may have decreased, Turkey has still maintained provocative actions that challenge Greek sovereignty. These concerns highlight the need for a comprehensive and future-oriented discussion that addresses the underlying issues.

Nevertheless, the visit is expected to pave the way for restarting a high-level dialogue between the leaders of Greece and Turkey. This dialogue, initiated in early 2010, holds the potential to facilitate the resolution of long-standing disputes and contribute to a more stable and harmonious relationship between the two countries.

Overall, Greece and Turkey are making significant efforts to reset their relationship and forge a path towards reconciliation. By focusing on positive agreements and fostering cooperation in various fields, both nations are taking important steps towards building a more prosperous and peaceful future.

FAQ

1. What issues will not be discussed during Turkish President Erdogan’s visit to Athens?

During Erdogan’s visit, discussions on maritime borders, including the matter of Cyprus, will be deliberately avoided.

2. What are the key areas of cooperation between Greece and Turkey?

Greece and Turkey are exploring cooperation in various areas, including the construction of a new bridge over the Evros River, student exchanges, tourism, sports, small businesses, and energy interconnection.

3. What military agreements are being considered between Greece and Turkey?

Military agreements focusing on confidence-building measures, such as prohibiting the flying of drones over warships during joint military exercises, are under discussion.

4. What recent developments indicate progress in addressing migration issues between Greece and Turkey?

The number of irregular migrants crossing from Turkey to Greece has significantly decreased, indicating positive steps towards addressing migration challenges.