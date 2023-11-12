Greece Implements Visitor Restrictions for Acropolis to Safeguard its Ancient Heritage

Greece has unveiled plans to limit the number of visitors to the Acropolis in order to ensure the safety and preservation of this iconic ancient monument. Starting from September, the UNESCO World Heritage site in Athens will only admit a maximum of 20,000 visitors per day, according to Lina Mendoni, the country’s Minister of Culture. This decision comes after thorough research conducted by the government’s Hellenic Organization of Cultural Resources Development.

With the current number of visitors averaging around 23,000 daily, Mendoni expressed concern over the impact of overtourism on the monument. While tourism is undoubtedly beneficial to the country, it is crucial to safeguard the Acropolis from any potential harm. In light of this, the government seeks to explore measures that will prevent overcrowding and ensure a positive visitor experience.

Situated on a rocky hill, the Acropolis is steeped in history and home to a remarkable collection of ruins, buildings, and artifacts. The most renowned structure on the site is the Parthenon temple, dedicated to the goddess Athena. Recognized by UNESCO as one of the greatest architectural and artistic complexes from ancient Greece, the Acropolis holds immense cultural significance.

The site is currently open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., with the majority of visitors arriving in the morning, between 8 a.m. and midday. This concentration of footfall poses challenges for the site, visitors, and staff alike. To overcome this, the Greek government plans to implement an hourly visitor limit to alleviate congestion and provide a more enjoyable experience for all.

Under the new system, different visitor thresholds will be set for each hour of operation. For example, from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., only 3,000 people will be granted access, followed by 2,000 visitors during the subsequent hour, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. This approach will be applied throughout the day, from the moment the site opens until it closes.

Mendoni emphasized that these restrictions aim to protect the integrity of the monument and elevate the overall visitor experience. The trial period for this new system is scheduled to begin in early September, with full implementation slated for April 1, ahead of the 2024 summer season. Furthermore, this visitor management strategy will extend to other archaeological sites operating with electronic ticketing, representing the vast majority of visitors to Greek historic sites.

In recent months, the Greek authorities have demonstrated their commitment to safeguarding the Acropolis. During a severe heatwave, the monument, along with other archaeological sites, was temporarily closed during the hottest hours of the day to ensure visitor safety.

(Source: CNN)