Greece Faces Severe Rainfall, Sparking Concerns About Climate Change

Storm Elias unleashed a deluge of rain in Greece, inundating villages, flooding roads, and leading to the closure of schools. This comes only weeks after the devastating Storm Daniel claimed the lives of 17 individuals in the country. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis took immediate action, mobilizing state emergency services and military personnel to provide aid and reinforce defenses in affected areas, particularly in the northern Thessaly region.

Amid the worsening weather conditions, the Greek fire service worked tirelessly to relocate over 3,000 people to safer locations. The European Severe Weather Database (ESWD) confirmed that an extraordinary amount of rain fell within a 24-hour period, equivalent to several months’ worth of rainfall. The storm is projected to continue through Thursday, accompanied by heavy rain, hail, and thunderstorms.

Central Greece has been particularly impacted by this storm, exacerbating the aftermath of Storm Daniel which struck in early September. Volos, a port city in the Thessaly region, has been severely affected by both storms. During Storm Daniel, Volos experienced rainfall that was over 10 times its average for September. Now with Storm Elias, roads near the port have flooded, and traffic circulation in the city has been banned as a precautionary measure.

The city of Volos received a staggering 298 mm (11.7 inches) of rainfall in a 14-hour period from Storm Elias. This is more than eight times the city’s average rainfall for September. Other cities in Greece also witnessed heavy precipitation, with Limni experiencing 216 mm (8.5 inches) of rainfall in just 7 hours, and Istiaia receiving 140 mm (5.5 inches) in 3.5 hours. Villages on the island of Evia, which previously faced wildfires in 2021, reported floods and road collapses.

Greece is not alone in facing severe flooding this month, as this extreme weather event has affected at least 10 countries and territories. Scientists warn that such occurrences are likely to become more frequent as the climate crisis intensifies. Governments worldwide are under mounting pressure to prepare for these challenges.

The Greek Environment Minister, Theodoros Skylakakis, believes that the floods caused by Storm Daniel and the subsequent rainfall from Storm Elias bear the fingerprints of climate change. He attributes the unusual meteorological events to the warmest summer on record and the elevated sea temperatures.

As Greece grapples with the consequences of unprecedented rainfall, it serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need to address climate change and prioritize preparedness.