Austrian Couple on Honeymoon Dies in Greek Flash Floods

In a tragic turn of events, an Austrian couple tragically lost their lives during their honeymoon in Greece due to violent flash floods caused by Storm Daniel. The couple was staying in a holiday home in Potistika, near Mount Pelion when the torrential rains swept away their accommodation and swept it into the sea. DNA tests conducted by the Austrian foreign ministry have confirmed the couple’s identities, though their names have not been disclosed.

The Austrian embassy in Athens is providing support to the grieving families, and the country extends its deepest condolences to them. The devastating floods, which have claimed the lives of over a dozen individuals, have left thousands displaced and forced into temporary shelters. Thirty villages have become inaccessible due to the flooding, with concerns about waterborne diseases arising.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has described the situation as “a war in a time of peace,” referring to the back-to-back natural disasters faced by the country. In recent weeks, Greece has grappled with some of the worst wildfires and floods in its history. Some regions received an unprecedented 800mm of rain, exceeding the annual average.

The owner of the holiday home, Thanasis Samaras, shared the heartbreaking account of the couple’s final moments. As the heavy rainfall engulfed central Greece, the couple had sought refuge inside the bungalow they had rented for their honeymoon. Unfortunately, they were unable to escape the rapidly rising waters. Mr. Samaras and other guests had evacuated to higher ground and had urged the couple to do the same. The decision to stay proved fatal, highlighting the difficult choices individuals face in such emergencies.

The tragic incident is a stark reminder of the increasing risk of extreme weather events caused by global warming. Climate scientists have long warned about the consequences of rising temperatures, emphasizing that warmer atmospheres can hold more moisture, leading to more intense storms. Greece has experienced a series of devastating wildfires this summer, including the largest in the EU’s history, which claimed the lives of at least 20 people.

As these natural disasters continue to escalate, it is crucial for communities and governments worldwide to prioritize climate action and adaptation strategies. The loss of innocent lives is a stark reminder of the urgent need to address the root causes of these extreme weather events and work together to build more resilient societies.