Wildfires Ravage Greece: Unrelenting Flames Threaten Communities

A raging wildfire in the northeastern Greek region of Evros shows no sign of being controlled, according to regional official Dimitris Petrovich. In an interview with national broadcaster ERT, Petrovich expressed concerns that the fire near the city of Alexandroupolis cannot be contained with current efforts. The blaze has been burning for nine days, making it the largest single fire in the history of the European Union. Its relentless spread poses a direct threat to Greece’s Dadia national park.

Firefighters are facing challenging conditions as they battle the flames, with Petrovich stating that the situation remains difficult. Unfortunately, shifting winds expected on Monday may exacerbate the situation, causing the fire to further spread.

Although national risk from forest fires has decreased compared to the previous week, an estimated 74,000 hectares (182,858 acres) of land have already been scorched, including a significant portion of the Dadia national park which encompasses approximately 13,000 hectares.

The response to the wildfire in Evros involves nearly 300 firefighters, seven planes, and five helicopters, as reported by the fire department. As a result of the fire’s severity, evacuation orders have been issued for a village in Evros and a neighboring village in Rodopi.

Tragically, the fire in northeastern Greece has accounted for the majority of recent wildfire-related deaths, with a total of 20 out of 21 fatalities occurring within its vicinity.

In addition to the devastating fire in Evros, there are other major blazes impacting Greece. A wildfire is also engulfing the northwestern outskirts of Athens, intruding upon the Mount Parnitha national park. This particular fire requires the deployment of 260 firefighters, one plane, and three helicopters. Moreover, a third fire started on the island of Andros in the Cyclades archipelago, potentially sparked by lightning strikes.

The relentless outbreak of wildfires in Greece is deeply concerning. European Union officials have attributed the increased frequency and intensity of these fires to climate change. Last year’s wildfire damage was the second-worst on record, following the devastating year of 2017.

