Greece Rejects Allegations of Silent Agreement on Parthenon Sculptures During UK Visit

Greece has vehemently denied claims that it made a promise to not discuss the Parthenon Sculptures, also known as the Elgin Marbles, during Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ visit to the UK. The dispute has led to a cancellation of a meeting between UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak and the Greek PM, causing tensions between the two countries.

The disagreement began when Mitsotakis compared the separation of the ancient Greek treasures between London and Athens to cutting the Mona Lisa in half during an interview with the BBC. Following this statement, 10 Downing Street decided to cancel the scheduled meeting. The Labour Party has criticized this move, referring to it as “petty” and “small-minded.”

A source from the Greek government has refuted any claims of assurances given to the UK regarding the discussion of the marbles. According to the source, preparations for the meeting with the UK PM were going smoothly until late on Monday, long after Mitsotakis’ BBC interview.

The Parthenon Sculptures consist of ancient Greek artifacts taken from the Parthenon in Athens by British diplomat Lord Elgin in the early 19th Century. Since 1832, these sculptures have been housed in the British Museum, apart from a period during World War Two when they were temporarily relocated to Aldwych Tube station to mitigate potential damage. Additionally, one marble was loaned to a Russian museum in 2014.

While both Greece and the UK have longstanding positions on the sculptures, diplomatic discussions during Mitsotakis’ visit were expected to focus on other topics. However, Transport Secretary Mark Harper expressed regret over the cancellation of the meeting, explaining that the Greek leader was offered an alternative meeting with Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden.

The dispute has sparked negative reactions from the Greek side, with Greek Labour and Social Insurance Minister Adonis Georgiadis referring to the cancellation as a “mistake” and a “bad day” for British-Greek relations. Some Greek officials argue that it would have been impossible for Mitsotakis not to comment on the Parthenon Sculptures during his UK visit.

The UK’s defense of keeping the Elgin Marbles in London remains firm, with a senior Conservative source stating that the marbles are an integral part of the permanent collection at the British Museum. Chancellor Rishi Sunak is particularly keen on upholding the marbles’ place in London.

Despite attempts to salvage the situation, the meeting between Sunak and Mitsotakis was deemed “not productive.” The Greek government expressed disappointment over the abrupt cancellation and the lack of respect shown by the UK. However, they also stated that they did not want to escalate the issue with a country with which they have historically had good relations.

As the tension between Greece and the UK continues to simmer, this dispute highlights a broader ongoing debate regarding the return of cultural artifacts and the role of museums in a post-colonial world. Chancellor Sunak’s positioning on the matter has underscored his stance on the preservation of the marbles in London.