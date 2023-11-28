Greece and Britain in Dispute Over Parthenon Marbles Ownership

After the cancellation of a planned meeting between the leaders of Greece and Britain, tensions have escalated in their long-standing dispute over the ownership of the Parthenon Sculptures, also known as the Elgin marbles. The cancellation was a result of both sides blaming each other for attempting to use the meeting as a platform to rehash settled matters, according to statements from their respective offices.

The Parthenon Sculptures, which are nearly 2,500 years old, were removed from the Parthenon temple by British diplomat Lord Elgin in 1806. Greece has repeatedly called for their permanent return from the British Museum, while about half of the 160-meter frieze remains in London and another 50 meters are housed in the Acropolis museum in Athens.

The dispute over the marbles has taken on increased significance, with Greece comparing the separation of the carvings to cutting the Mona Lisa in half. However, the British government has rejected this characterization, emphasizing that Greece’s position on the issue is well-known.

Despite the cancellation of the meeting, both countries acknowledge that it jeopardizes the opportunity for discussion on various global issues, including conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine, as well as the climate crisis. Additionally, a UK-Greece migration action plan was also meant to be on the agenda.

Later in the day, the British Foreign Secretary and his Greek counterpart met on the sidelines of a NATO ministers’ meeting in Brussels, where they discussed the need for cooperation to safeguard bilateral relations and tackle common challenges. Although the cancellation was criticized by some British opposition parties and a campaign group advocating for resolution, the Greek government expressed its commitment to maintaining good relations with Britain.

The Parthenon Project, a group seeking reunification of the marbles in Athens, independent of ownership disputes, has proposed a potential solution. However, the British government has cited a law preventing the disposal of items in the British Museum’s collection as a major obstacle.

As this dispute carries on, concerns persist regarding the potential ramifications of resolving the issue. The British government fears that agreeing to return the marbles could open the door for similar claims from other countries, creating a “slippery slope” scenario.

In conclusion, the divide between Greece and Britain over the ownership of the Parthenon Sculptures remains unresolved, impacting bilateral relations and hindering discussions on important global matters. The cancellation of the leaders’ meeting further illuminated the complexities surrounding this historical and cultural issue, leaving both countries with the challenge of finding a mutually acceptable resolution.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What are the Parthenon Sculptures? The Parthenon Sculptures, also known as the Elgin marbles, are a collection of ancient sculptures originally housed in the Parthenon temple in Athens, Greece. Who removed the Parthenon Sculptures from Greece? The sculptures were removed by British diplomat Lord Elgin in 1806 during a period when Greece was under Ottoman Turkish rule. Where are the Parthenon Sculptures currently located? About half of the frieze is in the British Museum in London, while another portion is housed in the Acropolis museum in Athens. What is the main point of disagreement between Greece and Britain? Greece insists on the permanent return of the sculptures to their homeland, while Britain cites legal restrictions preventing the disposal of items in the British Museum’s collection. What are the potential consequences of resolving this dispute? The British government expresses concerns that resolving the issue could prompt similar claims from other countries and pose a threat to the British Museum’s collection.

Source:

– Reuters: https://www.reuters.com/