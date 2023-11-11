A New Perspective on Interracial Contact and Brain Responses to Emotion Perception

Evidence from a recent study suggests that increased interracial interactions can lead to a more race-neutral processing of emotions in the brain. According to research published in the journal NeuroImage, individuals who have had more exposure to people from different racial backgrounds show a decreased racial bias when interpreting others’ mental states during social interactions compared to those with limited interracial contact.

Understanding others’ emotions is a fundamental aspect of human interaction, often done by interpreting subtle facial cues. The ability to mentalize, or infer the mental states of others, is heavily reliant on tracking eye gaze. The superior temporal sulcus (STS), a specific region of the brain, plays a crucial role in this mentalizing process. This raises an intriguing question about how interactions between individuals of different races or ethnicities may influence brain activity in emotion recognition tasks.

The primary objective of the study was to explore this question and investigate how individuals’ experiences with diverse races, specifically the quantity of interracial contact throughout their lives, might impact brain activity during emotion-recognition tasks. Does the human brain process emotions differently based on the race of the person being observed? And if so, how does prior exposure to diverse races affect this process?

To investigate these questions, researchers employed the Reading the Mind in the Eyes (RME) test, where participants had to determine the emotions or mental states of individuals solely based on images of their eyes. Functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) scans were used to observe real-time brain activity during the task.

The study included 61 self-identified White participants, consisting of 28 females and 31 males. Participants were screened for levels of interracial contact using a questionnaire, ensuring that at least 20 participants had reported a childhood contact of at least 15% with Black individuals. The images presented to participants depicted the eyes of either White or Black individuals.

The results were intriguing. Participants with limited interracial experiences showed more pronounced STS activity when attempting to infer emotions from individuals of their own racial background. In contrast, participants with extensive interracial contact exhibited consistent STS activity for both White and Black targets. This suggests that regular interaction with individuals from diverse racial backgrounds may lead to a more race-neutral processing of emotions.

Nevertheless, it is important to note that the study’s scope was limited to White American participants interpreting the emotions of perceived White and Black individuals. Therefore, the findings may not be universally applicable to all races or ethnicities. Additionally, while the different levels of brain activity indicate distinct neural engagement, they may not necessarily reflect a deeper or lesser understanding of emotions from the eyes.

The study, titled “Reading the mind in the eyes of Black and White people: Interracial contact and perceived race affects brain activity when inferring mental states,” was conducted by Grace Handley, Jennifer Kubota, and Jasmin Cloutier from the University of Delaware’s Department of Psychological and Brain Sciences.

