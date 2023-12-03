Elusive Mole Rediscovered After Nearly a Century in Hiding

In a remarkable turn of events, a de Winton’s golden mole, a rare and elusive creature, has resurfaced after more than 80 years of evading scientific detection. This exciting discovery was recently published in a research paper on November 24.

The de Winton’s golden mole is a blind mammal that inhabits the South African sand dunes. With its small size comparable to a hamster and its ability to blend into its surroundings with tawny fur, this remarkable creature has managed to remain hidden from sight. Its unique oil-coated fur enables it to navigate effortlessly both above and below the sand, giving it an almost ethereal presence.

“The reports of my death have been greatly exaggerated,” is a well-known phrase attributed to the mole, expressing its resilience and ability to defy scientific assumptions. While it may not be speaking in actual words, this mole’s reappearance certainly conveys a similar sentiment.

Previously, the last confirmed sighting of these elusive critters was in 1937, leading scientists to believe they were possibly extinct. However, the de Winton’s golden moles were included in the “lost species” list compiled by the conservation group Re:wild, who funded the efforts to locate them. Despite skepticism from some experts, researchers persevered in their quest to find these creatures.

Using a specially trained dog named Jessie with an exceptional sense of smell, the researchers were finally able to discover what they believe to be two de Winton’s golden moles in 2021 near the town of Port Nolloth. To ensure they had the correct species, genetic testing was conducted on non-invasive cheek and anal swabs. This meticulous process confirmed the presence of the de Winton’s golden mole, establishing its continued existence.

In further exploration, researchers have since identified indications of four other populations of de Winton’s golden moles in the surrounding region. However, the lack of environmental protections in the area and the threat of diamond mining pose significant challenges to preserving their habitat.

Despite the challenges ahead, this rediscovery brings renewed hope and excitement to the field of conservation. It serves as a reminder that even in the face of presumed extinction, nature can surprise us with its resilience. Preserving and protecting these unique and endangered species should be a collective effort to ensure their survival for future generations to admire and learn from.

FAQ

1. What is a de Winton’s golden mole?

A de Winton’s golden mole is a blind mammal endemic to the South African sand dunes. It has a small size similar to a hamster, tawny fur, and a specialized oil-coated coat that helps it navigate through and under the sand.

2. How long was the de Winton’s golden mole undiscovered?

The de Winton’s golden mole had not been sighted for over 80 years, leading scientists to believe it may have been extinct.

3. How was the de Winton’s golden mole rediscovered?

Researchers utilized a specially trained dog with an excellent sense of smell to locate the de Winton’s golden moles near the town of Port Nolloth. Genetic testing was conducted to confirm the species’ identity.

4. Are there other populations of de Winton’s golden moles?

Following the rediscovery, researchers have identified signs of four other populations of de Winton’s golden moles in the general area.

5. What threats do de Winton’s golden moles face?

The lack of environmental protections and the encroachment of diamond mining pose significant threats to the habitat of de Winton’s golden moles. Efforts must be made to ensure their preservation and protection.