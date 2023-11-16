Graphic Content of Hamas Attacks: A Chilling Trend on Social Media Platforms

In recent weeks, social media platforms have been flooded with disturbing videos and images depicting the violent attacks carried out by Hamas on Israel. Across these platforms, including X (formerly known as Twitter), content violating the platforms’ rules against violence and incitement has been widely shared.

While similar extremist material can be found on other social media platforms, the circulation of terrorist-related content on X has been significantly higher. A review conducted by POLITICO, along with independent researchers, revealed a substantial prevalence of graphic and violent content associated with the ongoing violence. These posts include videos purportedly showing militants killing civilians and Israeli soldiers, along with hashtags praising Hamas’ activities.

Adam Hadley, the director of Tech Against Terrorism, a nonprofit organization combating terrorist propaganda online, expressed concern about the magnitude of violent content on X. He noted that this prevalence is not observed to the same extent on other large platforms.

Although X’s internal policies explicitly forbid the promotion of violent acts and sharing of propaganda related to terrorism, numerous posts violating these rules have been found following the recent attacks by Hamas. Politico easily discovered graphic images and videos that contravene both European Union regulations and X’s own terms of service. These included footage of militants shooting Israeli soldiers, posts of alleged Hamas fighters desecrating victim’s bodies, and videos of beheadings that had been recycled from earlier jihadi violence in Syria.

Furthermore, popular hashtags associated with Hamas and endorsing the ongoing violence have gained traction on X, despite featuring graphic imagery and promoting acts of terrorism. This discovery raises challenges for tech companies and regulators attempting to navigate the fine line between legitimate political speech and jihadi propaganda.

The consequences of failing to address this issue are significant. The lack of moderation tools and verification systems on X, in particular, may contribute to offline violence within and beyond Israel’s borders. Graham Brookie from the Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research Lab has already observed increases in antisemitism and Islamophobia directly correlated to Hamas attacks. He warns that the circulation of violent content on social media platforms will likely exacerbate these problems.

It is evident that the dissemination of graphic content related to Hamas attacks poses a disturbing trend on social media platforms. As the violence continues, the challenge for tech giants and regulators lies in effectively addressing this issue while preserving freedom of speech and preventing the spread of extremist propaganda.

