New Graphic Advertising Strategies Target Children’s Video Games

Children’s video games have become an unexpected platform for advertising campaigns. Recently, instances have been reported where pro-Israel videos containing graphic footage and intense messaging appeared in various games played by young children across Europe. The advertisements depicted Hamas militants, rocket attacks, explosions, and masked gunmen, accompanied by a powerful statement from the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In one incident, Maria Julia Cassis, a 28-year-old barista from Brazil, discovered her 6-year-old son disturbed after witnessing the ad during his gameplay. The shocking visuals prompted her to delete the game immediately. Cassis expressed her concern, stating, “He was shocked. He literally said, ‘What is this bloody ad doing in my game?'”

The origin of these ads in the children’s video games remains unclear, with multiple cases reported. Rovio, the developer of the popular game “Angry Birds,” confirmed that these disturbing ads mistakenly appeared in their game and were subsequently manually blocked. However, Rovio did not provide specific details regarding the ad supplier among their ad partners.

David Saranga, the head of digital at the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, acknowledged that the video was part of a government-promoted campaign but expressed uncertainty about how it ended up in various games. The advertisement served as a component of the Israeli Foreign Ministry’s advocacy drive, which aimed to raise awareness of the events occurring in Israel. Saranga defended the graphic nature of the ad campaign, stating, “We want the world to understand that what happened here in Israel… It’s a massacre.”

Despite efforts to identify the responsible party, the ad placement remains shrouded in mystery. Rovio reached out to 43 advertising firms, including Amazon, Outbrain, and Google, for clarification but received no leads. Saranga mentioned that the ministry had collaborated with companies such as Taboola, Outbrain, Google, and X (formerly known as Twitter) for their advertising ventures. However, Taboola and Outbrain denied any involvement in the gaming ads, and Google declined to comment on the ad placement.

Interestingly, there is no evidence of a comparable digital advertising initiative from the Palestinian side, except for a few Arabic-language videos released by Palestine TV. While the Palestinian Authority’s foreign ministry confirmed its efforts to influence public opinion through evidence of suffering in Gaza, whether they utilized advertising as a tool remained undisclosed. Hamas, the governing Islamist movement in Gaza, did not provide any comments regarding their media campaigns.

The presence of these ads has been confirmed in multiple European countries, including Britain, France, Austria, Germany, and Holland. Children and adults alike encountered these videos while playing games such as “Alice’s Mergeland,” “Stack,” “Balls’n Ropes,” “Solitaire: Card Game 2023,” and “Subway Surfers.” Many users, like Alexandra Marginean, described their aggressive reactions to encountering the pro-Israel video unexpectedly during their gameplay.

The developers of these games, including LazyDog Game, Ketchapp, nerByte, Rollic, and SYBO Games, did not respond to requests for comment regarding the ads. Apple and Google, who monitor the apps on their respective software platforms, referred inquiries back to the game developers themselves.

Advertising regulations differ across countries, but in Britain, where one incident occurred, the Advertising Standards Authority emphasized the need to target advertisements with graphic content away from individuals under the age of 18.

It remains to be seen whether these incidents will prompt stricter measures for advertising placement within children’s video games. However, the unwelcome intrusion of these pro-Israel videos highlights the need for increased scrutiny and awareness regarding the advertisements that infiltrate digital platforms targeting young audiences.

