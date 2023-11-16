New U.K. Defense Secretary Grant Shapps: A Fresh Approach for Ukraine

LONDON — The recent appointment of Grant Shapps as the new U.K. defense secretary following Ben Wallace’s departure has raised questions about its significance for Ukraine. Shapps, previously known for his roles in domestic politics, is now tasked with maintaining the same level of commitment to Ukraine as his predecessor.

Unlike Wallace, who had garnered international admiration for his unwavering support for Ukraine, Shapps does not have a military background. However, his close association with Chancellor Rishi Sunak and his engagement with Ukraine indicate a message of cautious continuity.

Shapps will need to exhibit agility and expertise to emerge from the shadows of his predecessor. Wallace’s dedication to Ukraine boosted his popularity among Tory Party members, while Shapps struggled to gain recognition. Critics express concerns about Shapps’ frequent changes in government positions, raising doubts about his ability to effectively manage a large department.

However, supporters argue that Shapps is well-qualified to take on the role. He has demonstrated a genuine interest in Ukraine and has been involved in discussions on supporting Ukrainian infrastructure during Russia’s invasion. Shapps’ recent visit to Kyiv as energy secretary and his plans for an energy security summit showcase his commitment to the Ukrainian cause.

Apart from Ukraine, Shapps is expected to address other areas of the defense brief. It is believed that his focus on Ukraine may have overshadowed other significant projects, such as the AUKUS military pact with Australia and the U.S. Shapps’ different approach could reinvigorate these projects and potentially raise the government’s ambitions in these areas.

However, concerns linger about Shapps’ ability to pressure the Treasury and advocate for increased funding for the armed forces. Some Tory MPs question his effectiveness in this regard, as they anticipate a seamless continuation of Sunak’s agenda.

Regardless of these challenges, Shapps’ appointment signals a fresh perspective on defense matters. It remains to be seen how he will navigate the complex dynamics surrounding Ukraine and balance competing priorities within the defense portfolio. As Shapps settles into his new role, his ability to adapt and make strategic decisions will be closely observed.