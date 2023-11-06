Get the Most Out of Your Trial Subscription

Are you considering signing up for a trial subscription but uncertain about what it includes? Let us guide you through the key features and help you make the most of your experience.

With our trial subscription, you’ll enjoy full access to FT.com, offering a wealth of global news, analysis, and expert opinions. Whether you choose our Standard Digital package or the Premium Digital package, you’ll have access to a comprehensive range of content.

While the Standard Digital package covers the essentials, the Premium Digital package takes it a step further. In addition to all the features of the Standard plan, it includes our premier business column, Lex, along with 15 curated newsletters that delve into key business themes with original, in-depth reporting.

At the end of your trial, if you decide to continue your subscription, you will be automatically enrolled in our premium digital monthly subscription plan for $69 per month. However, you have the flexibility to change your plan anytime during the trial by visiting the “Settings & Account” section.

If you’re looking for cost savings, you can choose to pay annually at the end of the trial and enjoy a 20% discount while retaining your premium access.

On the other hand, if the Premium Digital plan doesn’t suit your needs, you can always choose to downgrade to the Standard Digital plan. It offers a robust journalistic offering that fulfills the needs of many users.

Remember, any changes you make to your subscription plan will become effective at the end of the trial period. This means that you can still enjoy full access for four weeks, even if you decide to downgrade or cancel.

Concerned about canceling? Don’t worry. You have the freedom to change or cancel your subscription or trial at any time online. Simply log into the “Settings & Account” section and select “Cancel” on the right-hand side. Even if you decide to cancel, you can still enjoy your subscription until the end of your current billing period.

Here at FT.com, we offer multiple payment options for your convenience. You can pay with credit card, debit card, or PayPal.

So why wait? Sign up for our trial subscription today and explore the world of global news, in-depth reporting, and expert analysis!