Senator Graham Emphasizes the Link Between Border Funding and Ukraine Aid

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) affirmed on Sunday that Ukraine aid and border funding should not be treated as separate issues. In an interview on CBS News’s “Face The Nation,” Graham stated that both border security and assistance to Ukraine are important, but prioritizing one over the other would be a mistake.

Graham, a staunch advocate for increased border security, insisted that any comprehensive legislation should address both challenges. He expressed confidence that a majority of Senate Republicans would support a combined bill that encompasses border security, Ukraine funding, and disaster aid.

When it comes to border security, Graham stressed the need to address shortcomings in the asylum process, increase the number of border security agents, and provide additional detention beds. He also noted that there is Democratic support for significant border security reforms, but insisted that these efforts should be linked to addressing the situation in Ukraine.

The recent bill proposed by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), which did not include funding for Ukraine, has sparked controversy. Some Republicans in the House argued against including Ukraine aid in the bill, leading to the Senate ultimately accepting the House-approved measure. This lack of support for Ukraine has been criticized by some who believe it plays into the hands of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In his interview, McCarthy acknowledged his commitment to assisting Ukraine but highlighted the pressing nature of the border crisis. He emphasized that the American border must be addressed, and indicated that he expects a border bill to be linked to any vote on Ukraine aid.

Graham supported McCarthy’s stance, stating that while he is dedicated to providing significant funding for Ukraine – potentially reaching up to $60 or $70 billion for the following year, well beyond the White House’s request of $24 billion – the need for such resources is justified. Graham argued that the lack of U.S. casualties in the Ukraine war and the Ukrainian military’s success in neutralizing a significant portion of the Russian army are reasons to provide substantial aid.

In summary, Senator Graham underlined the interconnectedness of border security and Ukraine aid. He emphasized the necessity of addressing both issues and expressed confidence in garnering support for a comprehensive bill that tackles border security, Ukraine funding, and disaster aid.

Source: Nexstar Media Inc.