The Rise of Deepfakes: A Growing Concern for Social Media Platforms

New Delhi, November 18 – Lately, the government has expressed serious concerns over the proliferation of ‘deepfake’ videos and has decided to address the issue head-on by convening a meeting with social media platforms. IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has made it clear that the safe harbour immunity clause will not apply if platforms fail to take sufficient measures to combat deepfakes.

According to Vaishnaw, the government recently issued notices to companies regarding deepfakes, and while some platforms have taken initial steps, more aggressive action is necessary. In response, the government plans to organize a brainstorming meeting with all platforms in the next few days to ensure that they are making adequate efforts to prevent and remove deepfakes from their platforms.

Vaishnaw emphasized that the safe harbour immunity, currently enjoyed by social media platforms under the Information Technology (IT) Act, will not be applicable if they do not take swift action against deepfakes. This immunity protects intermediaries from legal action regarding user-posted content.

Deepfakes, referring to digitally manipulated media created using artificial intelligence technology, have recently gained notoriety, generating outrage and concerns over the potential misuse of this technology. These doctored videos are designed to convincingly misrepresent or impersonate individuals, often leading to the spread of fake narratives.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently highlighted the dangers posed by deepfakes, warning that they can create crises and social unrest. Modi called on the media to raise awareness about the misuse of deepfakes and educate the public on the matter.

Given the alarming spread of deepfakes, the government issued an advisory to major social media companies, urging them to promptly identify and remove misinformation, deepfakes, and other rule-violating content within 36 hours of being reported. Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar emphasized that deepfakes pose a significant violation, particularly harming women.

Deepfakes present a unique challenge for social media platforms such as Google, Facebook, and others, as they fall within the intermediary category. The government expects these platforms to take decisive actions against the spread of deepfakes to ensure the safety and trust of their users.

As the government takes steps to address the deepfake issue, the investigation into Apple’s threat notification matter is also underway. Apple and CERT-In, the government’s cybersecurity agency, are conducting their separate investigations. The government remains optimistic about obtaining results from these investigations.

The rise of deepfakes poses a growing concern for society, highlighting the urgent need for social media platforms to take active measures against this deceptive content. Only by collaborating with the government and employing advanced technologies can these platforms effectively combat the spread of deepfakes and protect the integrity of online information.

