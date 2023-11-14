Pakistan Government Sets Deadline for Illegal Immigrants, Security and Welfare of Pakistanis a Priority

In a recent press conference, the caretaker Interior Minister of Pakistan, Sarfraz Bugti, announced a deadline of November 1st for all illegal immigrants in the country to voluntarily return to their home countries. If they fail to do so, all law enforcement agencies (LEAs) will be involved in deporting them. The decision was made during a meeting of the apex committee on the National Action Plan, which included the army chief, federal ministers, provincial chief ministers, and heads of all civil and military agencies.

Bugti stressed that the security and welfare of Pakistani citizens were of utmost importance, and hence, illegal immigrants living in Pakistan through illegal means needed to be addressed. The government has given them until November 1st to leave the country voluntarily. If they do not comply, the LEAs will forcibly deport them.

Interim Information Minister Murtaza Solangi stated that illegal immigrants now have 28 days to leave Pakistan. Bugti further added that after November 1st, entry into Pakistan without proper documents such as a passport or visa will not be allowed. He emphasized that this policy is not unique to Pakistan and is implemented by other countries as well.

There are currently 1.73 million unregistered illegal Afghans living in Pakistan. Bugti mentioned that electronic Afghan identity cards, known as e-tazkiras, would be accepted from October 10th to 31st. But after that, the passport and visa policy would apply for entry into the country.

To ensure effective implementation, a task force has been created within the interior ministry. This task force will target illegal properties and businesses owned by illegal immigrants or those being run in collaboration with Pakistanis. The intelligence agencies and LEAs will locate these entities and the authorities will seize them. Pakistanis involved in facilitating these activities will face legal consequences.

In addition to cracking down on illegal properties and businesses, the task force will also address the issue of illegal identity cards and passports. DNA testing will be utilized to identify individuals who possess Pakistani identity cards despite not being Pakistani.

To further aid the process, a universal helpline number and a web portal have been launched for anonymous informants to report illegal ID cards, illegal immigrants, and other illegal practices such as smuggling and hoarding. Informants may be rewarded under the informant scheme.

The government’s crackdown is not only limited to illegal immigrants but also includes initiatives to curb smuggling, hoarding, illicit money transfers, power theft, and narcotics. Joint checkposts will be established to address these issues more effectively.

The decision to evict illegal immigrants is part of the state’s ongoing crackdown on Afghan refugees. The government cites illegal immigration and rising crime as the main reasons behind this action. However, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) emphasizes that any refugee return must be voluntary and should not be forced. The UNHCR is ready to support the government in developing a mechanism for managing and registering individuals in need of international protection.

In conclusion, the Pakistani government has set a deadline for illegal immigrants to leave the country by November 1st. This decision is driven by the government’s commitment to the security and welfare of its citizens. The government has taken various measures to ensure effective implementation, including the establishment of a task force, the acceptance of electronic Afghan identity cards, and the utilization of DNA testing. The crackdown also extends to other illegal activities such as smuggling and power theft. The UNHCR urges the government to prioritize the voluntary return of refugees and to protect those seeking safety.