Singapore’s Resilient Strategy: Safeguarding the Future Amidst Sea-Level Rise

As the threat of rising sea levels looms, Singaporean government officials are leaving no stone unturned in their mission to protect their land. With approximately one-third of the country situated less than 16 feet above sea level, urgent action is necessary to ensure the safety of over $50 billion worth of real estate.

Government agency PUB’s deputy director, Ho Chai Deck, expressed the government’s determination, stating, “We are not planning to lose any inch of land permanently. Singapore will build a continuous line of defense along our entire coast. This is something that we take very seriously.”

Singapore, being incredibly vulnerable to sea-level rise, is adopting a multifaceted strategy to combat this pressing issue. The country has embraced land reclamation projects, utilizing piled-up sand to create over 45 square miles of new land. Additionally, the Marina Barrage, equipped with large pumps to drain excess rainwater during intense rainfall and high tide, along with the strategic planting of mangrove trees, has further bolstered Singapore’s resilience.

Recognizing the importance of technology, Singapore is also collaborating with the Hydroinformatics Institute and the National University of Singapore to develop a model that can predict the areas most susceptible to flooding. This proactive approach ensures the protection of not only valuable real estate but also human lives.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong acknowledged the gravity of the situation, stating, “Both the Singapore Armed Forces and climate change defenses are existential. These are life-and-death matters.” This sentiment reflects the government’s unwavering commitment to tackling the challenges posed by a changing environment.

With an investment of around $73 billion over the next century, Singapore’s comprehensive and long-term approach to coastal and flood protection is a testament to its dedication and visionary leadership. The country understands the significance of taking incremental steps and ensuring the safety and well-being of its people.

FAQ:

1. How is Singapore tackling sea-level rise?

Singapore has implemented a multipronged strategy that includes land reclamation, the use of infrastructure like the Marina Barrage, strategic planting of mangrove trees, and the development of predictive models to identify areas at risk of flooding.

2. Why is Singapore particularly vulnerable to sea-level rise?

Approximately one-third of Singapore is situated less than 16 feet above sea level, making it highly susceptible to rising waters.

3. How much is Singapore investing in coastal and flood protection?

Singapore plans to spend approximately $73 billion over the next century in its efforts to safeguard its coastal areas and mitigate the impact of sea-level rise.

4. Is Singapore using technology to address the issue?

Yes, Singapore is collaborating with research institutes to develop models that can predict flooding and aid in decision-making regarding preventive measures.

Join our free newsletter for the latest news and actionable information on how you can contribute to preserving our planet while improving your own well-being.