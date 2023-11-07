UK Government Denies Changing Plans to Force Access to Encrypted Messages

The UK government has faced significant backlash from tech firms over proposed changes to the Online Safety Bill that would grant the regulator Ofcom the power to access users’ private messages in encrypted messaging apps. Platforms like WhatsApp, Signal, and iMessage have strongly opposed these changes, arguing that compromising message security would undermine privacy protections for all users. However, the government insists that it is possible to strike a balance between privacy and protecting children.

Contrary to earlier reports, the government has denied altering its position on this issue. Lord Parkinson, a minister, clarified in a statement to the House of Lords that if the technology to access messages without breaking their security did not exist, Ofcom would have the authority to require tech companies to develop or source such technology. The intention is to specifically target illegal child sexual abuse content while preserving encryption for other messages.

While some security experts believe that the technology required for this purpose may be technically unachievable, the government remains determined to encourage tech firms to invent the necessary tools. Critics argue that these proposals still pose a threat to encryption and could jeopardize free speech and privacy rights online. Campaign groups are calling for urgent amendments to protect these fundamental rights.

The ongoing debate over access to encrypted messages highlights the complex tension between privacy and law enforcement. The government’s position, although met with skepticism by some experts, seeks to find a resolution that addresses child protection without compromising the privacy and security of all users. However, it remains to be seen if feasible solutions can be developed or if this issue will continue to stir controversy and debate.