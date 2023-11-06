Significant Damage to Gotthard Base Tunnel Halts Passenger Train Traffic

Train passengers traveling between northern and southern Switzerland will have to find alternative routes for the next few months, as the world’s longest train tunnel, the Gotthard Base Tunnel, has suffered significant damage due to a recent freight train derailment. The incident occurred last Thursday in the southern Ticino region, causing 16 cars to jump the tracks and wreak havoc on the 57km long tunnel.

While no injuries were reported, the damage to the tunnel is substantial. Pictures taken at the scene revealed wine bottles scattered along the tracks, emphasizing the severity of the situation. The Gotthard Base Tunnel plays a vital role in transporting goods and cargo between Germany and Italy, making it a crucial thoroughfare for rail freight traffic through the Alps. According to the Swiss government, over two-thirds of such traffic passed through the tunnel in 2022.

Rail authorities have stated that one side of the tunnel, the unaffected tube, will potentially be operational for cargo trains starting next Wednesday. However, passenger train traffic will remain suspended for several months. The extent of the damage is more severe than initially estimated, with approximately eight kilometers of track and 20,000 concrete railroad ties requiring replacement.

As a result, passengers will need to use an alternate scenic route in the meantime. This substitution will add an additional hour of travel time for domestic travelers and two hours for those traveling internationally. The disruption in service not only inconveniences commuters but also impacts the broader European rail network. The Gotthard Base Tunnel, despite Switzerland not being a member of the European Union, plays a crucial role in connecting the EU railway network and facilitating efficient transportation of goods between the Dutch port city of Rotterdam and Genoa, Italy.

The Gotthard Base Tunnel’s grand opening in 2016 was met with celebration and awe. This engineering marvel, constructed over 17 years and costing Sfr12.2bn (US$12bn), was designed to reduce travel times, alleviate roadway congestion, and mitigate air pollution. Restoring the damaged tunnel will be a lengthy process, with restoration work expected to continue until the end of 2023. In the meantime, passengers will have to appreciate the scenic beauty of the alternate route, as they patiently await the full reopening of the Gotthard Base Tunnel.