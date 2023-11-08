The Gotthard Base Tunnel: A Scenic Detour Amidst an Engineering Marvel

Passengers traveling between northern and southern Switzerland will soon find themselves taking a detour from the world’s longest train tunnel. Following a recent freight service derailment that caused significant damage to the tracks, rail authorities have announced that the tunnel will be closed for several months.

The Gotthard Base Tunnel, stretching 57km (35 miles), is a vital transportation link for goods and cargo between Germany and Italy. However, after sixteen cars derailed inside the tunnel, rendering it inaccessible, both freight and passenger train traffic will be affected. While the unaffected tube will be operable for cargo trains starting next week, passenger train services will have to wait for restoration work to be completed.

The extent of the damage caused by the derailment is more substantial than initially estimated, with approximately eight kilometers (five miles) of track and 20,000 concrete railroad ties needing replacement. As a result, the restoration work is expected to continue until the end of 2023. In the meantime, passengers will be directed to the panoramic route, adding an hour for domestic travelers and two hours for international travelers.

The Gotthard Base Tunnel, inaugurated in 2016, was a monumental engineering feat that captivated the world. Constructed at a cost of Sfr12.2bn (US$12bn) over 17 years, the tunnel aimed to streamline travel times, alleviate roadway congestion, and reduce air pollution. It serves as a crucial part of the broader freight network that connects Rotterdam, Netherlands to Genoa, Italy, providing a significant boost to the EU railway network despite Switzerland not being an EU member.

While this unexpected disruption may inconvenience passengers temporarily, it presents an opportunity to appreciate the scenic beauty of the alternate route. As travelers embark on their picturesque journey, they can marvel at the ingenuity and innovation behind the Gotthard Base Tunnel, a testament to human achievement amidst the awe-inspiring Swiss Alps.