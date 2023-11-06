Republican Senators Challenge Pentagon Nominee Over Afghanistan Evacuation

During the confirmation hearing for Derek Chollet, President Joe Biden’s nominee to be the Pentagon’s policy chief, Republican senators expressed strong criticism of the role he played in the Afghanistan evacuation. The senators accused the State Department, where Chollet previously served as counselor, of failing to adequately evacuate American citizens during and after the withdrawal.

One senator, Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma, recounted his efforts to evacuate a group of Americans to the Kabul airport, including a three-year-old girl with a leg infection. Mullin claimed that the State Department hindered their efforts at every step of the way, ultimately resulting in the girl’s death. Chollet was put on the spot by Mullin, who demanded to know if anyone in the Biden administration had been held accountable for the “disastrous withdrawal.”

Chollet faced additional scrutiny from other Republicans on the committee. Senator Roger Wicker of Mississippi expressed concern over Chollet’s comments suggesting that the decision to leave Afghanistan was “strategically sound.” Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas questioned Chollet on the Biden administration’s handling of military equipment sent to Ukraine.

Chollet defended his role in the withdrawal, stating that the administration successfully evacuated 120,000 people in August 2021 and an additional 15,000 since then. He acknowledged that the administration’s approach to Ukraine was not perfect but expressed satisfaction with the assistance provided.

Despite the tough questions and criticisms, Chollet is considered likely to be approved by the committee. Republicans, who had a rocky relationship with Chollet’s predecessor Colin Kahl, are looking to reset relations with the Pentagon’s policy chief.

However, Chollet’s path to full Senate confirmation may face obstacles. Senator Tommy Tuberville of Alabama has placed a hold on all Pentagon nominees in protest of the agency’s abortion travel policy, making confirmation unlikely for the time being.

The confirmation hearing highlighted the ongoing contentiousness surrounding the Afghanistan withdrawal and the challenges facing Biden’s nominees in the Senate.