Republicans Call for Transparency Following Defense Secretary’s Secret Hospitalization

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin is facing backlash from GOP senators for not immediately notifying the White House and senior officials about his recent hospitalization. According to Pentagon press secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder, Austin was admitted to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Monday for complications following an elective medical procedure. The hospitalization was initially kept secret due to privacy issues. However, it was later revealed that key figures such as the National Security Council, the Department of Defense, congressional leaders, and even President Biden were not immediately informed.

GOP senators Tom Cotton and Roger Wicker expressed their outrage over the lack of transparency. Cotton emphasized the importance of the Secretary of Defense being in constant communication with the president and called for consequences if the report is true. Wicker criticized the Biden Administration for repeatedly failing to inform the public about critical events in a timely fashion.

In Austin’s absence, his deputy Kathleen Hicks assumed some of his duties. The National Security Council and President Biden were only notified of Austin’s hospitalization on Thursday, while Congress was informed on Friday, just minutes before a public statement was released. Even senior Pentagon officials were left in the dark.

The secretive handling of Austin’s hospitalization contrasts with previous cases, such as Marine Corps Commandant Eric Smith’s heart attack in 2023, where immediate press statements were released. The delayed news and lack of transparency angered the press, with the Pentagon Press Association expressing significant concerns and calling it an outrage.

As the Biden administration deals with multiple national security matters, including ongoing threats from Iran-backed groups in Iraq and Syria, tensions with Russia, and conflicts in Ukraine and Israel, the need for transparency and open communication is crucial.

