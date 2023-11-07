New Law to Prioritize Aid to Israel, Decouple from Ukraine Assistance

A group of Republican Senators, including Roger Marshall, Ted Cruz, JD Vance, and Mike Lee, have introduced a stand-alone bill called the Israel Supplemental Appropriations Act, which aims to prioritize aid to Israel without it being tied to Ukraine assistance. This bill serves as an alternative to President Biden’s $106 billion emergency supplemental bill that he requested from Congress.

If passed, the Israel Supplemental Appropriations Act will provide $14.3 billion in aid to Israel. This includes $10.6 billion for assistance through the Department of Defense (DOD), $3.5 billion for foreign military financing, and $200 million to help protect U.S. embassies and personnel. The legislation expedites funding by allocating resources to enhance Israel’s defense capabilities, focusing on systems like the Iron Dome and Iron Beam, as well as replacing weapons provided by the DOD.

One significant aspect of the bill is that it discontinues all aid directed toward Gaza, with the aim of preventing potential diversion to Hamas terrorists. It also ensures that none of the funds are used for aid to Ukraine. The Senators behind the bill firmly believe that aid to Israel should not be used as leverage to send billions of dollars to Ukraine.

This move has received support from the majority of the Senate, as many are ready to provide aid to Israel. However, the House is not prepared to pass any additional aid, especially to the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip. The Senators argue that aid to Israel should be prioritized and separated from the issue of aid to Ukraine. They believe that these conflicts should be handled individually, as they are unique in their own right.

As the discussions continue, Senators, particularly Republicans, will propose amendments before the bill is sent back to President Biden for his signature. The aim is to ensure that aid to Israel is provided promptly and effectively, without being entangled with other geopolitical considerations.