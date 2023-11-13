Republican Congressman Stresses the Importance of Unity and Support for Israel

In an unexpected turn of events, Republican Representative Derrick Van Orden (R-Wis.) expressed his belief that now is not the time to attack the Biden administration. Despite his previous disagreements with their policies, Van Orden emphasized the need for unity and support for the United States of America and its unwavering support for Israel.

During an interview with Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade, Van Orden demonstrated his magnanimity by refraining from criticizing the Biden administration. Instead, he highlighted the importance of standing together as legislators to ensure Israel understands their unequivocal backing. This surprising statement caught the attention of observers, considering Van Orden’s recent outburst during a classified briefing about the Israel conflict.

Reports emerged that Van Orden aggressively confronted Biden administration officials, including Victoria Nuland, Sasha Baker, and Morgan Muir, using offensive language rather than asking questions. His behavior prompted Rep. Jason Crow (D-Colo.) to apologize on his behalf, implying that Van Orden’s actions were inappropriate.

Van Orden proclaimed his expertise on Middle Eastern matters, citing his experience with two tours in the region. However, his confrontational demeanor was seen as disrespectful towards the officials present at the briefing. Despite these actions, Van Orden’s military background as a Navy SEAL senior chief, with five combat deployments under his belt, cannot be dismissed.

Prior to this incident, Van Orden made headlines for a separate incident where he yelled at Senate pages, revealing a concerning pattern of inappropriate behavior.

