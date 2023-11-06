Vivek Ramaswamy’s Vision for Unity and Renewal

Presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy’s campaign promises are centered around the idea of revitalizing America and promoting national unity. While considering potential pardons if elected president, Ramaswamy emphasizes that this would only come after addressing other crucial aspects of the justice system.

Ramaswamy envisions a country that is no longer divided but focused on moving forward together. He plans to refurbish the Department of Justice and ensure that the FBI operates in alignment with the best interests of the American people. As part of this vision, he aims to evaluate pardons for individuals who have been victims of politically motivated persecution, including former President Donald Trump and those involved in the peaceful January 6 protests.

The candidate’s proposal for pardons aligns with his broader theme of national renewal. Ramaswamy believes that extending pardons to those who have been wrongfully targeted can help heal the wounds of a divided nation. By demonstrating a commitment to fairness and justice, he aims to bring about an American revitalization.

In line with his call for unity, Ramaswamy has also advocated for a special counsel to investigate the Biden family. He believes that a balanced justice system should not have a double standard, calling for both Trump-related and Biden-related investigations. Ramaswamy seeks transparency and the publication of all findings related to Hunter Biden and the Biden family’s business dealings.

Ramaswamy acknowledges that the Department of Justice prosecutor investigating Hunter Biden had expressed the need for special counsel status to ensure independence from outside influences. Although initially denied, the recent appointment of David Weiss as special counsel by Attorney General Merrick Garland reflects a step toward addressing these concerns.

Vivek Ramaswamy’s campaign initiatives go beyond mere pardons and investigations. His goal is to create a nation that can heal, unite, and move forward together. By addressing systemic issues within the Department of Justice and advocating for transparency, he aims to facilitate an American revitalization that benefits all citizens.