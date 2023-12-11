New Google Search Trend Reveals Surprising Top Star of 2023

Google has recently unveiled its annual list of the most trending searches in 2023, and the results might surprise you. While many people would assume that Taylor Swift would top yet another chart, it turns out that the person with the highest spike in search traffic was actually Damar Hamlin.

Damar Hamlin, a safety for the Buffalo Bills, made international headlines in early 2023 when he suffered cardiac arrest and collapsed on-field during a Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Thankfully, he made a full recovery and returned to playing in August.

Coming in second in the “People” category is Jeremy Renner, who also experienced a serious health incident when he was run over by a snowplow just a day before Hamlin’s incident. And in third place is Travis Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end who gained attention due to his relationship with the immensely popular Taylor Swift.

Interestingly, Taylor Swift didn’t even make the top 10 in the “Musicians” category. Instead, Jason Aldean claimed the number one spot with his controversial single “Try That in a Small Town.” Swift did, however, have the most-searched tour with her Eras Tour.

In the “Actors” category, Jeremy Renner emerged as the top trending actor, followed by Jamie Foxx and Danny Masterson. Masterson, known for his role in That ’70s Show, was sentenced to over 30 years in prison on two rape charges in September.

Barbie claimed the number one spot in the “Movies” category, while The Last of Us took the top spot in the “TV Shows” category.

Sadly, the “Passings” category saw an increase in searches for Matthew Perry, who tragically passed away at the age of 54 in October. Other notable names on the list include Tina Turner, Jerry Springer, Jimmy Buffett, Sinéad O’Connor, and Lisa Marie Presley.

In addition to the top trending searches, Google’s “Hum to Search” feature was most commonly used for The White Stripes’ 2003 song “Seven Nation Army.” It seems that the song’s iconic riff, which was adapted with new lyrics during protests in Israel, resonated with many users.

While these search trends give us a glimpse into the interests and events of 2023, it’s important to note that they are subject to change and represent a specific moment in time. As we move forward, new trends and topics will emerge, shaping our searches and the way we interact with the digital world.

