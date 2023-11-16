New Opportunities Emerge for Ukrainian Entrepreneurs Despite Ongoing Digital Challenges

Months after the onset of Russia’s invasion, Ukrainian entrepreneurs are finding ways to rebuild and thrive amidst the devastating impact of war. While the conflict has posed unique challenges for businesses, such as curfews and logistics hurdles, it is the digital environment that has undergone the most significant changes.

Google Maps, an essential tool for businesses to establish their presence and attract customers, had temporarily suspended new business registrations and user contributions due to concerns about the potential use of the platform for malicious purposes during the war. However, recent developments have led to an easing of these restrictions.

Flouting the limitations set amidst the war, Vladyslav Lysenko and his business partner Ivan Kozyr managed to open Svitlo Café in Dnipro. Their journey to establish the modern eatery was not without its challenges, but they persevered and found success.

Similarly, Roman Batyrenko faced obstacles while trying to open Nonna Macarona restaurant in Chernivtsi. The coronavirus pandemic and the invasion forced them to delay their plans. However, after months of uncertainty, they were finally able to bring their dream to life.

Overcoming Digital Hurdles

For both Lysenko and Batyrenko, the ability to add their businesses to Google Maps and receive customer reviews has been instrumental in their success. Google’s decision to lift the restrictions in most regions of Ukraine has given entrepreneurs like them a much-needed boost. Now, potential customers can easily locate their establishments and gain valuable insights from reviews.

While the road to profitability remains challenging for these businesses, the increased visibility offered by platforms like Google Maps is crucial to their growth. As Lysenko rightly notes, “People check everything on Google Maps. I’m using it every day. It’s absolutely necessary for a new business, doesn’t matter which one you have.”

