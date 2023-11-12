New revelations on Khalistani terrorists in California

The issue of Khalistani terrorism in Canada has raised concerns around the world, and now new information has come to light about the presence of these terrorists in California. A recently released dossier reveals that Goldy Brar, one of the masterminds behind the murder of Sidhu Moosewala, has been attempting to build a new hideout in Fresno City, California.

Goldy Brar, an active member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, is a dangerous and wanted terrorist who fled from Canada to America. The dossier highlights how he has been using encrypted communication applications to avoid detection. His attempt to seek asylum in California legally is a cause for alarm.

It is concerning to note that Goldy Brar is not the only terrorist seeking refuge in California. The dossier also identifies other Khalistani terrorists who have found shelter in the state. Their names include Arshdeep Singh Dala, Snover Dhillon, Ramandeep Singh, Gurjeet Singh Cheema, and many others.

The gravity of the situation becomes more apparent when we examine the crimes committed by these individuals. Goldy Brar, for example, killed a Youth Congress district president in Faridkot as an act of revenge for the murder of his cousin. It is clear that these terrorists are ruthless and pose a significant threat to not only India but also the global community.

Additionally, the dossier reveals the close connections between Khalistani terrorists and their Pakistani counterparts. Landa, a close aide of Pakistan-based Harwinder Singh, is identified as a key player in this network. Landa claimed responsibility for the murder of a Shiv Sena leader in Amritsar, demonstrating the audacity and reach of these terrorists.

Satinder Pal Singh, another prominent individual mentioned in the dossier, is a resident of Vancouver and a close associate of Hardeep Singh Nijjar. He has been actively propagating the idea of Khalistan in Gurdwaras in Canada and has close ties to Sikh militant leaders based in Pakistan.

In light of these revelations, it is imperative that governments around the world take decisive action against Khalistani terrorism. Cooperation and sharing of intelligence are crucial in dismantling these networks and protecting innocent lives. The spread of extremist ideologies should not be tolerated, and political convenience must not take precedence over the fight against terrorism.

