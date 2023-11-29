Mysterious Golden Mole Rediscovered After 80 Years, Revealing New Frontier in Wildlife Detection

Scientists worldwide are celebrating the astonishing rediscovery of the De Winton’s golden mole, a species that was presumed lost for the past eight decades. The remarkable find marks the 11th success story on Re:wild’s renowned “most wanted lost species list” since the Search For Lost Species initiative commenced in 2017.

Resembling a living nugget, the De Winton’s golden mole, scientifically known as Cryptochloris wintoni, thrives in sandy coastal areas and arid shrublands. Locating this elusive creature proved to be an arduous task, as it burrows and “swims” within the golden sands, making it nearly impossible to spot with the naked eye. However, the dedicated team behind its rediscovery tackled the challenge head-on.

Using an innovative technique called environmental DNA (eDNA), scientists employed a method of surveying up to 18 kilometers (11.2 miles) of dune habitat each day. eDNA refers to the genetic material shed by animals as they move through their environment. This material can take various forms, including skin cells, hair, and bodily fluids.

Although the task of finding a small mole’s DNA in such a vast expanse of molecules may sound daunting, it proved to be more feasible than attempting to catch a De Winton’s mole in person. These remarkable creatures possess heightened senses, particularly when it comes to detecting surface disturbances. They have mastered the art of evading scientists’ careful attempts to excavate them from the sand. Thankfully, the eDNA technique provided a more viable solution.

“Extracting DNA from soil is not without its challenges, but we have honed our skills and refined our techniques, even before this project,” shared Samantha Mynhardt, a conservation geneticist from the Endangered Wildlife Trust (EWT) and Stellenbosch University. “We were fairly confident that if De Winton’s golden mole still existed in the environment, we would be able to detect it by finding and sequencing its DNA.”

After analyzing a staggering 100 soil samples, the team’s perseverance paid off. They confirmed the presence of several golden mole species inhabiting the dunes along South Africa’s northwest coast. In addition to the more common Cape golden mole and Grant’s golden mole, they discovered the endangered Van Zyl’s golden mole. However, the most astonishing revelation was the rediscovery of the “long lost” De Winton’s golden mole.

While many had expressed doubts regarding the survival of the De Winton’s golden mole, Cobus Theron, a senior conservation manager for EWT and a member of the search team, remained steadfast in his belief that the species had not yet gone extinct. “I was convinced it would just take the right detection method, the proper timing, and a team passionate about finding it,” he stated. “Now, not only have we solved the riddle, but we have also ventured into the frontier of eDNA, which holds immense potential for locating other elusive or endangered species.”

The groundbreaking study documenting this rediscovery has been published in Biodiversity And Conservation.

