Fox News Apologizes to Gold Star Family After Misleading Report

Fox News recently issued a public apology for a false story about a Gold Star family that was revealed by Military.com. The Marine Corps had privately urged the network to retract the article, which falsely claimed that the family had to pay $60,000 to transport their loved one’s remains to Arlington National Cemetery.

The original story, which was based on claims from a freshman congressman, turned out to be incorrect. However, Fox News quietly deleted the article without any correction or acknowledgment of the error. It was only after Military.com published the exchange between the Marine Corps and Fox News that other media outlets picked up the story.

Fox News issued an apology, stating that the unpublished story had been addressed internally and expressing sincere apologies to the Gold Star family. The network did not comment on whether they had directly contacted the family to apologize or if a published correction would be issued.

The false story originated from Rep. Cory Mills, who later walked back his claim and stated that the family was “confused” about the transportation policy during their time of grief. The family’s mother-in-law, Christy Shamblin, had already offered an apology, explaining that she misunderstood the process and reimbursement.

While the 47-page Pentagon policy on remains transfers does require upfront payment from family members for a second transfer, the Defense Department reimburses these costs. In this case, a nonprofit organization secured a donation to cover the transportation expenses, so the family did not have to pay any bills.

The Gold Star family’s intention in sharing their story was to shed light on the policy and seek answers from the Biden administration regarding the success of the Afghanistan exit. Their concerns were not politically motivated; they simply wanted to understand how their loved one’s sacrifice contributed to a successful mission.

The apology from Fox News highlights the importance of accurate and responsible reporting, especially when it involves sensitive subjects such as Gold Star families. It serves as a reminder for media outlets to verify information before publishing and to rectify any errors promptly.

FAQ

What is a Gold Star family?

A Gold Star family is a term used to describe the immediate family members of military service members who have lost their lives while serving on active duty. The Gold Star symbolizes the sacrifice made by these families.

What is Arlington National Cemetery?

Arlington National Cemetery is a military cemetery located in Arlington, Virginia, across the Potomac River from Washington, D.C. It serves as the final resting place for many U.S. service members, including those who have been awarded the Medal of Honor.

What is a Gold Star?

A Gold Star is a symbol displayed on flags and other memorabilia to honor the sacrifice of a service member who has died in the line of duty. The tradition dates back to World War I, when families would hang a blue star in their windows to indicate a loved one serving in the military. A gold star would replace the blue star if the service member was killed.

