European Cities Finding Creative Ways to Tax Visitors

In response to the climate crisis, the post-pandemic surge in visitors, and a desire to benefit local communities, European cities are exploring innovative approaches to taxing tourists. While the idea of tourist taxes is not new, many European cities are finding new ways to generate revenue from visitors. Rather than deterring tourists, these taxes are seen as a way to fund urban improvements that benefit both residents and visitors.

One such city is Amsterdam, where Hester Van Buren, deputy mayor, recently proposed a 1 percent increase to the city’s tourist accommodation tax. However, instead of opposing the increase, Van Buren’s colleagues wanted it to be even higher. The justification is simple: tourists contribute to the city’s costs, such as well-being and livability, so they should pay their fair share.

This sentiment is echoed across Europe, as cities seek to strike a balance between the benefits and challenges of tourism. While there is little evidence that tourist taxes decrease visitor demand, they can generate significant funds for street cleaning, roadwork, and other urban improvements. These funds contribute to the preservation of the social license that tourism holds in many European economies.

Tourism taxes are now widespread in Europe, with 21 out of 30 nations surveyed in a 2020 report having taxes on tourist accommodations. The range of these taxes varies from €0.50 to €3 per person per night. Southern and western European countries, where tourism plays a larger role in the economy, are more likely to have such taxes. However, experts predict that northern European countries will soon follow suit, driven by factors such as the climate crisis and the desire to ensure tourism benefits local communities.

Many European destinations that already impose tourism taxes have been increasing rates or introducing additional levies. Barcelona, for example, has recently introduced a “city surcharge” on top of its accommodation tax, with plans to raise the charge from €2.75 to €3.25 per night. The revenue generated from these taxes is allocated to public spaces, environmental protection, and the enforcement of regulations on tourist rentals.

Similarly, the Croatian city of Dubrovnik has implemented an accommodation tax and, in 2019, added a tax on cruise ships. This move was made in response to concerns from residents about the benefits generated by the cruise industry. The funds raised from the cruise tax are invested in improving the city’s roads, creating a win-win situation for both the cruise companies and the citizens of Dubrovnik.

In Amsterdam, the revenue from tourist taxes, which is expected to reach €185 million this year, is used to enhance public spaces in neighborhoods with fewer tourists. This ensures that the entire city benefits from tourism rather than just popular tourist areas.

By implementing creative approaches to taxing visitors, European cities are able to address the challenges posed by tourism while also reaping the benefits. These taxes not only contribute to urban improvements but also highlight the need for responsible tourism that aligns with local communities’ interests. As European cities continue to find new ways to capture the value of tourism, the paradigm shift towards sustainable tourism is becoming increasingly evident.