Remembering the Pioneer of Avocado Toast: Celebrated Chef Bill Granger Passes Away

Renowned Australian chef Bill Granger, whose name was synonymous with avocado toast, sadly passed away on Christmas Day at the age of 54. Known as the “Godfather of Avocado Toast,” Granger was a self-taught cook from Melbourne who left an indelible mark on the culinary world.

Granger’s wife and three daughters were by his side at a London hospital when he peacefully departed. In their heartfelt tribute on Instagram, they described him as the “King of Breakfast” who transformed unpretentious food into something extraordinary, bursting with sunshine. The loss of this culinary icon is deeply felt by all who cherished his work.

While the cause of his death has not been made public, Granger’s legacy as a chef, restaurateur, and food writer remain steadfast. Over the course of his illustrious 30-year career, he authored 14 cookbooks, hosted multiple television cooking shows, and established more than a dozen restaurants worldwide, earning him a legion of loyal fans, including fellow celebrities from the culinary world.

Granger’s impact on the food industry was immeasurable. Australian actor Hugh Jackman, former Masterchef Australia judge Matt Preston, and culinary legend Jamie Oliver were among those who paid tribute to the chef, citing his kindness, liveliness, and charm. Even food author and TV chef Nigella Lawson expressed her devastation at his loss, describing Granger as a man who brought joy through his food, books, and genuine nature.

In 1993, at the age of 23, Granger embarked on his culinary journey by opening his first restaurant, Bills, in Sydney after dropping out of art school. Bills quickly gained acclaim for its simple yet delicious offerings such as avocado toast, ricotta pancakes with honeycomb butter, and exceptional coffee. The success of Bills propelled Granger to expand his café empire, with additional locations opening in Japan, Korea, and London, where he also introduced his offshoot chain, Granger & Co.

Australian chef Darren Robertson praised Granger for revolutionizing the breakfast scene, while Masterchef Australia alumni Adam Liaw regarded him as the influential pioneer of modern Australian cuisine. Liaw noted that Granger’s signature “sunny” approach to café culture became the blueprint for Australian cafés worldwide. Granger’s significant contributions to tourism and hospitality earned him the prestigious Medal of the Order of Australia in January.

In a 2019 interview with the BBC, Granger reflected on his unlikely rise to success, attributing it to his passion for cooking pancakes and scrambled eggs. His humble beginnings led him on an extraordinary journey, leaving an indelible mark on the culinary world.

Granger is survived by his wife and business partner, Natalie Elliott, and their three daughters, Edie, Inès, and Bunny. His legacy will continue to inspire chefs, food enthusiasts, and avocado toast lovers around the world.

