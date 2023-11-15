Devastating Wildfire Ravages Greek Goat Farm: A Tale of Loss and Hope

In the tranquil village of Provatonas, Greece, tragedy struck for goat breeder Kleanthis Raptis. As a relentless wildfire ravaged the northeastern region of Evros, Raptis watched in despair as his stable, once home to his cherished livestock, was consumed by the unforgiving flames that had burned for over two weeks.

This deadly wildfire, hailed as Europe’s deadliest this summer, has claimed the lives of at least 20 people and left a trail of destruction in its wake. Homes have been reduced to ashes and the once lush forests, including the protected Dadia-Lefkimi-Soufli park, now stand scorched and barren.

Heartbroken, Raptis shared his anguish, “We’re finished, we’re finished.” As he surveyed the remains of his pen, with its tin roofing crumpled and charred, he lamented the loss of his beloved animals. “Thirty-five animals were lost, they were burned,” he revealed, his voice filled with sorrow. “The rest have burns and we don’t know if they can survive.”

Within the desolate enclosure, a solitary goat lay lifeless on the scorched ground, a somber testament to the devastation wrought by the wildfire. Among the 19 survivors, one bleated weakly as Raptis gently examined its injured ear, the burns a painful reminder of the fire’s relentless fury.

Sadly, this was not the first time Raptis faced such devastation. Last year, during another fire in Evros, he managed to save his livestock from the flames. However, the latest blaze proved to be unstoppable, reducing the stable he had rebuilt to ashes in a matter of hours. Reflecting on the sheer destruction, Raptis shared, “The same happened five days ago, but we had made it on time, we saved them. Yesterday it was a complete destruction.”

While summer wildfires are not uncommon in Greece, the severity of this year’s fires has been exacerbated by the exceedingly dry, windy, and hot conditions that scientists attribute to climate change. As a result, thousands of people have been forced to evacuate their homes in the face of these escalating infernos.

Efforts to contain the wildfire have been underway for 16 long days, with aircraft and hundreds of firefighters battling the relentless blaze. By Sunday, the situation had improved, and the fire was largely contained. However, the fire brigade has warned that it could flare up unpredictably at any moment, a constant threat that looms over the affected region.

Amidst the devastation and uncertainty, Raptis holds onto a glimmer of hope. He yearns for assistance from the state, praying that it will extend a helping hand during this trying time. “There is no other way,” he muses. “How are we going to get through?”

As the people of Provatonas and the surrounding communities begin to rebuild their lives in the aftermath of this catastrophe, the indomitable spirit of resilience shines through. Though their wounds are deep, they strive for solace and the promise of a brighter future, where the scorched earth will once again flourish with life.

