A New Year’s Wish: Promoting Well-being and Equity in 2024

As we embark on a new year, it is a time for reflection and setting goals for the future. Just like the Babylonians of ancient times, who made promises to the gods for righteous actions, we too have our wishes and aspirations. In the realm of global health and development, leaders and experts from around the world have shared their hopes for 2024. Let’s explore their heartfelt wishes and consider the possibilities that lie ahead.

Wish: Adopt paid family leave in the U.S. as most of the world already has

Thomas McDade, an esteemed professor of anthropology, sheds light on an unfortunate reality: the lack of a national paid family leave policy in the United States. While many countries have recognized the importance of supporting families during significant life events, the U.S. lags behind. McDade emphasizes that paid family leave not only improves birth outcomes and maternal well-being but also plays a crucial role in reducing societal inequalities. In 2024, he wishes for the U.S. to catch up with the rest of the world and provide its families with the support they deserve.

Wish: Empower young Black men in concrete ways

Michael Onyango, a passionate advocate for young Black men, draws attention to the need for concrete action to empower this marginalized group. He envisions a roadmap that includes increased educational investments, leadership representation, and the amplification of success stories. Onyango believes in crafting a narrative of empowerment, one that breaks barriers and elevates young Black men into influential positions. By investing in their future, Onyango hopes to reshape the narrative of success and foster meaningful change in 2024.

Wish: Make adolescent well-being a priority

Dr. Sabrina Bakeera-Kitaka highlights the often neglected area of adolescent health and well-being. Despite adolescents making up a significant portion of the global population, resources and attention towards their well-being remain limited in many countries. Bakeera-Kitaka calls for global and local prioritization of adolescent health care, emphasizing the triple dividend of benefits it brings. By investing in their health and well-being, we can empower today’s young generation to become change agents and transform society.

Wish: Leverage ‘One Health’ framework to tackle known and unknown threats from climate change

Dr. Abraar Karan, an infectious disease expert, shares his concerns about the impact of climate change on the spread of infectious diseases. As temperatures rise, known diseases like Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever become more prevalent, posing a threat to public health. Additionally, new viruses, such as Marburg, have been discovered in unexpected places. Dr. Karan advocates for the utilization of the ‘One Health’ framework, which brings together various experts to collaborate on addressing these challenges. By supporting scientists and their research, we can proactively tackle the risks posed by climate change.

As we reflect on these wishes for 2024, it is clear that promoting well-being and equity are at the forefront of global health and development goals. From paid family leave to empowering marginalized communities and addressing environmental threats, these wishes encompass a diverse range of issues that require collective action. Through collaboration, investment, and a renewed commitment to progress, we can create a better future for all.

What is paid family leave?

Paid family leave refers to job protection and guaranteed income provided to individuals following significant family events, such as the birth or adoption of a child, or caring for a sick family member. It aims to support families during these transitions and ensure their financial stability.

Why is adolescent well-being important?

Adolescents represent a significant portion of the global population, and their well-being is crucial for their current and future lives. Investing in adolescent health and well-being yields long-term benefits, not only for the individuals themselves but also for the next generation and society as a whole.

What is the ‘One Health’ framework?

The ‘One Health’ framework is an interdisciplinary approach that recognizes the interconnectedness of human, animal, and environmental health. It brings together experts from various fields, such as medicine, veterinary science, epidemiology, and climate science, to address complex health challenges, particularly those related to zoonotic diseases and environmental factors.

