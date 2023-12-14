Global Support for Gaza Ceasefire Grows Amidst Evolving Dynamics

Amidst the ongoing military conflict in Gaza, global opinion on Israel’s offensive is shifting, with increasing calls for a ceasefire by the international community. However, the United States has remained an outlier in its support for Israel’s actions. This growing divergence in perspectives has not only put pressure on Israel but also strained its relationship with its closest ally, the US.

The recent United Nations vote exemplified this shift, as 153 countries in the General Assembly, a significant majority, voted in favor of an immediate humanitarian ceasefire. This marked an increase from October when 121 countries showed support for a similar truce. Notably, US allies such as Canada, Australia, and Japan joined the affirmative votes after abstaining previously. Meanwhile, the US was among the few countries opposing the ceasefire resolution, while some of its other allies, including Germany and the United Kingdom, chose to abstain.

Scholars have pointed out that this growing disparity between the US and its allies, along with Israel’s increasing isolation, is likely to continue in the coming weeks. Osamah Khalil, the chair of international relations at Syracuse University, predicts that the distance between the US, its allies, and Israel will widen. However, because the Israeli government sees its fight with Hamas as existential, global opinion is not expected to compel Israel to change its course.

Furthermore, experts anticipate that the US will maintain its staunch support for Israel due to the long-standing alliance and shared interests in the region. President Joe Biden has demonstrated a more moderate tone on Israel in recent weeks, but these shifts have been largely rhetorical. As long as Israel has the backing of the US, the growing global pushback is unlikely to have a tangible impact on Israel’s military campaign.

While some argue that only the United States holds the power to pressure Israel into a ceasefire, the US has shown no interest in taking such steps. UCLA Middle Eastern history professor James Gelvin asserts that the US could exert pressure through the UN Security Council or by reducing material support for Israel. However, the US has refrained from these actions, allowing Israel to continue its wartime policies despite criticism from other nations.

The impact of changing global support is not yet reflected in concrete actions, but it is influencing how the US frames its backing of Israel. Steven Cook, a fellow at the Council for Foreign Relations, highlights that the US government is becoming more sensitive to global public opinion, leading to a shift in public statements from the Biden administration. Nevertheless, these changes have remained mostly rhetorical, with no substantial shifts in policy.

Civilian casualties continue to rise in Gaza as the conflict intensifies. Israel’s response to the attack launched by Hamas on October 7 has resulted in the deaths of at least 18,600 people, predominantly civilians, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. Additionally, Israel’s blockade has exacerbated a humanitarian crisis, creating dire shortages of essential resources such as food, water, fuel, and medicine. The UN has described the situation as “apocalyptic,” with mass displacement and overcrowded, uninhabitable “safe zones.”

Despite private tensions between the US and Israel regarding tactics and strategy, driven partly by global outrage, any policy changes are more likely to emerge from domestic pressures than global ones. Foreign policy experts suggest that altering current policies in either country would require significant domestic shifts.

Israeli officials, including UN Ambassador Gilad Erdan, view a ceasefire as a means to ensure the survival of Hamas, which Israeli forces are determined to eradicate. The Israeli public overwhelmingly supports the military actions taken by their government in Gaza. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reiterated this stance in response to international criticism, indicating that Israel will continue its offensive until its objectives are achieved.

In conclusion, global support for a ceasefire in Gaza is increasing, with the US being an outlier in its unwavering backing of Israel. Despite the growing divergence in perspectives, the Israeli government’s conviction, coupled with the strong alliance between Israel and the US, makes a significant change in policy unlikely. As the situation unfolds, it remains to be seen whether domestic pressures will have a more substantial effect on the course of action taken by either country.