The Call for Change: Global South Seeks Justice in a Unjust World Order

The G77+China summit in Havana has brought leaders from the Global South together to discuss the urgent need to reform the international order. Frustration with the dominance of wealthy Western nations and their self-serving interests is at an all-time high. President Miguel Diaz-Canel of Cuba emphasizes that developing countries have been the primary victims of a “multidimensional crisis,” ranging from unfair trade practices to devastating climate change.

In his address at the summit, Diaz-Canel boldly declares that it is now the responsibility of the Global South to change the rules of the game. After centuries of the North organizing the world according to its own interests, it is time for a shift in power dynamics. Developing countries, which represent 80 percent of the world’s population, seek to challenge the Western-led world order.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, joining the summit, recognizes the urgent need for a world that is more representative and responsive to the needs of developing economies. He points out that developing countries, despite their efforts to uplift their populations, still face significant challenges such as hunger, inflation, climate disasters, and debt. The world, in essence, is failing them.

The G77, established in 1964, serves as a platform for countries of the Global South to articulate and promote their collective economic interests. Leaders from Latin America, including Brazil, Venezuela, Colombia, and Argentina, as well as representatives from Palestine, Angola, and Mozambique, are present at the summit.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has further highlighted the inequality in countries’ access to life-saving vaccines. Argentine President Alberto Fernandez highlights that 90 percent of vaccines are controlled by just 10 countries, exposing the vast disparity. This pandemic has become a watershed moment, revealing the inherent injustice in the current international order.

As the summit concludes, a statement is expected to underscore the right to development, emphasizing the urgent need for a new economic world order. Cuba’s Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez stresses the unjust and plundering nature of the existing order. The leaders at the summit are determined to challenge this injustice and neglect that has persisted for centuries.

Looking forward, the G77+China alliance will continue to play a crucial role at the United Nations. Secretary-General Guterres recognizes the group’s historical commitment to multilateralism and urges them to use their power to fight for a system rooted in equality. With a renewed sense of purpose, the Global South seeks justice and strives to reverse the injustices imposed upon them by the current world order.