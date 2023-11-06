U.S. Takes the Lead in United Nations Security Council to Address Global Food Crisis

The United States has assumed the role of leading the United Nations Security Council for the month of August. This presidency comes at a critical time as the collapse of the Black Sea Grain Initiative has raised concerns about food insecurity in countries that rely on Ukraine and Russia for their staple foods.

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield plans to prioritize human rights and address the urgent issue of food insecurity during her term. While the Black Sea Grain Initiative was in place, it facilitated the transportation of over 33 million metric tons of agricultural products from Ukraine’s Black Sea ports to global destinations. It also played a vital role in delivering 725,167 tons of wheat to food-insecure nations such as Afghanistan, Ethiopia, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen.

Regrettably, Russia decided to back out of the deal, claiming it favored Ukraine over Moscow. As a result, Russian forces attacked Ukrainian ports and agricultural facilities. This disruption caused a three-day spike in wheat prices and amplified concerns about a potential famine in vulnerable regions.

As the United States assumes the presidency of the Security Council, it gains the opportunity to set the agenda for important debates in the coming month. Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield aims to address the defense of human rights and find solutions to mitigate global food insecurity.

The United Nations Security Council consists of 15 members, with the United States being one of the five permanent member states that hold veto power. During the presidency, the U.S. will play a crucial role in shaping global policies related to peace and security.

Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield has a history of advocating for human rights. Previously, she led efforts to remove Russia from the United Nations Human Rights Council, citing the negative impact of Russia’s membership on the council’s credibility.

As the world continues to face unprecedented challenges, the United States’ leadership in the United Nations Security Council offers hope for addressing pressing issues such as food insecurity and upholding human rights on a global scale. The coming month will be crucial in determining how the international community tackles these challenges and works towards a safer and more prosperous world.